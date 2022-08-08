 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DOWNTOWN TWIN LAKES

WATCH NOW: Demolition of old Twin Lakes Municipal Building underway

Twin Lakes demolition

An excavator clears away debris at the rear side of the former Twin Lakes Municipal Building. Demolition began Monday morning.

 Joe States

TWIN LAKES -- The demolition of the former Twin Lakes Municipal Building, 108 E Main St., Twin Lakes, started Monday morning, with a excavator beginning the roughly month-long work of turning the site into a village parking lot.

At about 9 a.m., an excavator began demolishing the rear of the building. Laura Roesslein, Twin Lakes’ village administrator, said it would take roughly a week to remove the building and several more weeks to convert the space into a parking lot.

The new village hall sits across the street, built after a survey of the previous building found it would cost $1 million to renovate. Operations moved over in late March.

“Rather than put that money to repair the old one, we decided to just get a new building,” Roesslein said.

The new parking lot will give additional spaces for the village hall, as well as for anyone visiting the downtown area.

