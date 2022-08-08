WATCH NOW: Demolition of old Twin Lakes Municipal Building underway

TWIN LAKES -- The demolition of the former Twin Lakes Municipal Building, 108 E Main St., Twin Lakes, started Monday morning, with a excavator beginning the roughly month-long work of turning the site into a village parking lot.

At about 9 a.m., an excavator began demolishing the rear of the building. Laura Roesslein, Twin Lakes’ village administrator, said it would take roughly a week to remove the building and several more weeks to convert the space into a parking lot.

The new village hall sits across the street, built after a survey of the previous building found it would cost $1 million to renovate. Operations moved over in late March.

“Rather than put that money to repair the old one, we decided to just get a new building,” Roesslein said.

The new parking lot will give additional spaces for the village hall, as well as for anyone visiting the downtown area.