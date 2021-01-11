 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Demonstrators call for firing Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake
View Comments
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Demonstrators call for firing Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake

{{featured_button_text}}

About 50 demonstrators gathered at City Hall for a press conference Monday afternoon and later a march that night calling for the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with police reforms.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The march comes less than a week following a decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's Jan. 5 not to criminally prosecute Sheskey for the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. Sheskey shot Blake seven times in his back and side, leaving Blake paralyzed. Sheskey and other officers were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results
Local News

Burlington High School teacher suspended; allegedly directed students to watch video questioning election results

  • Updated

In a message to students from the teacher that was shared on social media, the teacher indicated he was planning to travel to Washington this week to protest President Trump's defeat.

Jeff Taff, a high school social studies teacher, told students that he was "standing up for election integrity," according to an online lesson plan shared on social media. The Burlington Area School District is investigating.

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Fitzgerald & Tiffany Object to Electoral College Ballots

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert