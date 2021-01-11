WATCH NOW: Demonstrators call for firing Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake

About 50 demonstrators gathered at City Hall for a press conference Monday afternoon and later a march that night calling for the firing of Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey, along with police reforms.
The march comes less than a week following a decision by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley's Jan. 5 not to criminally prosecute Sheskey for the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake. Sheskey shot Blake seven times in his back and side, leaving Blake paralyzed. Sheskey and other officers were attempting to arrest Blake on a warrant.
Sean Krajacic
Photographer
