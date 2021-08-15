WATCH NOW: Demonstrators protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for local health care, hospital employees

"I'm standing for the right for people to chose and to not have to feel that they are forced to do something they don't want to do in order feed their families," she said amid a flurry of horn blowing.

Michelle, who declined to give her last name for fear of retaliation, said she joined the demonstration and at least three other protests over the past week, because she did not want to be "forced to get vaccination that I don't agree with in order to keep my job."

"(And) to not be mandated for us to get a vaccine that we do not believe is necessary," she said as she held a sign that read: "My body is not for sale." "So that is why we are out here fighting for our medical freedom."

Carolyn van Sloten, of Sturtevant, whose daughter is a nurse, said she came out to support demonstrators who support their freedom "to choose what goes into your own body."

"Everyone should have a choice for their own medical freedom," she said. "Especially, the nurses and all the medical staff who put themselves on the line so much last year and now, they're ready to be tossed aside, which is just wrong. It's get your shots or lose your job."

