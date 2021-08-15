WATCH NOW: Demonstrators protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for local health care, hospital employees

More than 120 people, including a number of Kenosha health care professionals and their supporters, took to the streets Sunday to protest hospital policies that now require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The protests took place in stages during the afternoon and evening with part of the group demonstrating on along Highway 50 in front of Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on the south side of the road and to the west on the north shoulder of the highway outside the Aurora Kenosha Medical Center parking lot.
Chants of "Freedom of choice" and "My body, my choice" rang out while motorists intermittently honked in agreement with the many signs the demonstrators held up, along with American flags, amid the bright sunshine and light dust kicked up from roadwork and cars that zoomed past on the busy thoroughfare. Among the signs were those that read: "We Stand for Medical Freedom", "Freedom is ... Me Calling My Own Shots", "Don't experiment on me," Stop the Mandate" and "Vaccine Mandates = Medical Tyranny."
Throughout the afternoon and early evening, demonstrators staged their opposition to the recent announcements by Froedtert South, which is requiring staff be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Froedtert South manages both Froedtert Kenosha and Froedtert Pleasant Prairie hospitals. Advocate Aurora Health also announced last week that its staff at its hospitals in Wisconsin, including Aurora Kenosha Medical Center, and Illinois must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 15.
Major hospital systems that serve Southeast Wisconsin and along with others throughout the country have begun to require their staff members be vaccinated as a more contagious form of the virus, known as, the Delta variant has emerged and is now surging, especially in areas with low vaccination rates. According to health officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the variant causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of COVID-19 and may result in more severe illness than previous strains in those who remain unvaccinated.
Del Martinez, of Kenosha, who has been a nurse for 36 years and employed most recently as a nurse at Aurora, however, said while he has administered the vaccine, he is against his employer's requirement that all employees be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. His fear and the concern of other hospital employees who don't agree with the vaccine policy is that they will lose their jobs.
"I am not against the vaccine itself," said Martinez, who has yet to be vaccinated. "Just against the mandate. Whoever wants to have the vaccine, I have no problem with that. It is a choice thing and as far as I'm concerned anyone who has chosen to have the vaccine I want the same freedoms."
Jenni Koessl of Kenosha attended the rally with her sister Michelle, a nurse with Aurora.
"I'm standing for the right for people to chose and to not have to feel that they are forced to do something they don't want to do in order feed their families," she said amid a flurry of horn blowing.
Michelle, who declined to give her last name for fear of retaliation, said she joined the demonstration and at least three other protests over the past week, because she did not want to be "forced to get vaccination that I don't agree with in order to keep my job."
"(And) to not be mandated for us to get a vaccine that we do not believe is necessary," she said as she held a sign that read: "My body is not for sale." "So that is why we are out here fighting for our medical freedom."
Carolyn van Sloten, of Sturtevant, whose daughter is a nurse, said she came out to support demonstrators who support their freedom "to choose what goes into your own body."
"Everyone should have a choice for their own medical freedom," she said. "Especially, the nurses and all the medical staff who put themselves on the line so much last year and now, they're ready to be tossed aside, which is just wrong. It's get your shots or lose your job."