WATCH NOW: Demonstrators Wednesday night call for justice for men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse

A rally and march Wednesday night at Civic Center Park featured demonstrators calling for what they say is the need for justice for Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum.

The two men were killed Aug. 25, 2020, by Kyle Rittenhouse during the unrest that unfolded following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier.

A group of 30 to 40 people rallied Wednesday night outside and across the street from the Kenosha County Courthouse, where the trial for Rittenhouse, who is charged with homicide in connection to the killings, is underway.

Among the rally participants were several well-known local activists: Tanya McLean, executive director of Leaders of Kenosha; Bishop Tavis Grant, national field director for the Rainbow PUSH Coalition; the Rev. Jonathan Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church; and Justin Blake, uncle of Jacob Blake. They called out what they see as disparities in the criminal justice system in its treatment of people of color.

Grant said keeping alive the memory of Huber and Rosenbaum was the principal reason they marched.

Rusten Sheskey, the White Kenosha officer who shot Blake, a Black man, was not criminally charged and the police shooting was deemed justified by Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley after an extensive investigation that included consultation with former Madison Police Chief Noble Wray.

“All over this country, people are watching Kenosha, Wis., and wanting to know, ‘Can you have equal protection under the law?’” Grant said.

