WATCH NOW: Deputy for a Day: A man with a passion for law enforcement gets a special ride along

“One more time around Johnny?” a deputy asked.
“One more,” Johnny Kasprzak answered, sitting in the passenger seat of a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department squad car as it zoomed laps around the Kenosha County Detention Center campus, sirens blaring.
“He’ll say one more time all day,” Johnny’s father Paul Kasprzak said, smiling.
Johnny, a 24-year-old Kenosha resident with Down Syndrome, has had a longtime interest in law enforcement and first responders. He’s collected memorabilia, watches police-themed television shows one-after-another, and if he happens to be at the grocery store with his parents when there are firefighters shopping for their station, he tracks them down with questions about their gear.
“He watches Blue Bloods over and over, it’s his favorite show,” his father said.
The Kasprzak family attends the same church as Capt. Tony Gonzalez, who knew of Johnny’s interest in law enforcement. Gonzalez helped set up Johnny’s visit to the Sheriff’s Department Thursday, where Johnny was named an honorary deputy. He visited the administrative offices, met with Sheriff David Beth, and was gifted with Sheriff’s Department gear, a law enforcement challenge coin, and a certificate.
The main event was the ride-along. He sat behind the wheel to pose for pictures, then climbed into the passenger seat as Dep. Andrea Mehring took him for a ride through town and to the detention center where he could try out the sirens.
Along the way, he asked Mehring questions about the equipment in the squad, and pretended to answer dispatchers speaking to other officers on the squad radio.
Johnny is one of 13 siblings in the Kasprzak family -- the oldest age 36, the youngest 7 -- and is one of five of the siblings still living at home. He graduated from Tremper High School, and recently started work at Festival Foods.
Paul said he and his wife adopted Johnny when he was 8 years old after first bringing him home as a foster child. The couple’s family is made up of both biological children and adopted children, several, including Johnny, who have disabilities.
Gonzalez said he got to know the Kasprzak family through church. “That family does so much. What an example of love and compassion they are,” Gonzalez said.
“Johnny has a passion for law enforcement,” Gonzalez said, and members of the sheriff’s department were anxious to help him have a special day. Mehring volunteered to bring Johnny on the ride-along when she heard about the department’s plans to host him.
“Did you have fun?” Mehring asked them as they pulled back up to the Public Safety Building.
“Awesome,” he answered.