WATCH NOW: Deputy for a Day: A man with a passion for law enforcement gets a special ride along

Along the way, he asked Mehring questions about the equipment in the squad, and pretended to answer dispatchers speaking to other officers on the squad radio.

Johnny is one of 13 siblings in the Kasprzak family -- the oldest age 36, the youngest 7 -- and is one of five of the siblings still living at home. He graduated from Tremper High School, and recently started work at Festival Foods.

Paul said he and his wife adopted Johnny when he was 8 years old after first bringing him home as a foster child. The couple’s family is made up of both biological children and adopted children, several, including Johnny, who have disabilities.

Gonzalez said he got to know the Kasprzak family through church. “That family does so much. What an example of love and compassion they are,” Gonzalez said.

“Johnny has a passion for law enforcement,” Gonzalez said, and members of the sheriff’s department were anxious to help him have a special day. Mehring volunteered to bring Johnny on the ride-along when she heard about the department’s plans to host him.

“Did you have fun?” Mehring asked them as they pulled back up to the Public Safety Building.

“Awesome,” he answered.

