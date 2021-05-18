WATCH NOW: Deputy: Keep your hands on the wheel, even if the car is doing the driving

Although he was a Tesla driver himself in the past, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputy David Gomez said he would never trust technology enough to sleep behind the wheel.

“Inattentive driving means you are not watching the road," he said. "Your eyes are not on the road, and that’s always going to be in effect, in my opinion, as a deputy. Watch the road, never let technology take over."

Gomez was on patrol Sunday morning when he received a call from dispatch about a Tesla driver on northbound Interstate 94 who appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. According to Gomez, another driver had noticed the Tesla owner with his head back and his mouth open, apparently sleeping as he headed over the Illinois state line toward Milwaukee.

“She kept honking her horn at him, and still no reaction, so she decided to call it in,” Gomez said.

The deputy caught up with the driver near Highway 158 and pulled into the lane next to him so he could look into the car. The man’s head was slumped over to the side. Gomez pulled behind the driver and turned on his lights and sirens.

“For about 2.2 miles, I had no reaction from the driver, lights and sirens going, different pitches, different sounds, still no reaction,” Gomez said.