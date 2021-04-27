WATCH NOW: Desire to help drives Kenosha pastor to feed construction workers

Andrews said he feels now is a great time for pulling together things like a random lunch for a road crew, given what has happened in the city in recent months.

Even if it’s just one gesture at a time, he knows it can help to put the community back in a good place.

“It’s really important that people see, especially from the leaders, because we’re the ones who have influence,” he said. “They need to see that you (can’t) let the world eat you up, don’t let the negativity take you out. It’s real important that we do some things that people can see it. ... We can’t just get consumed by it, and we have to do something if we want it to change.”

Andrews said his focus also includes helping the young people he interacts with, including his own children and grandchildren, to begin stepping forward into leadership roles.

Admittedly, some of his own relatives in that age group don’t always make the best choices, Andrews said, but he’s going to keep pushing them in the right direction.