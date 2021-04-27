WATCH NOW: Desire to help drives Kenosha pastor to feed construction workers

Any time a resident or motorist approaches a road construction crew, it tends to not be for delivery of good news.
But when Kenosha Pastor George Andrews III made the short walk from his house on 30th Avenue to the crews from A.W. Oakes & Son in Racine doing work in the 5100 block there Monday, he had something completely different in mind.
Andrews decided to surprise the crew on Tuesday and turned to one of his favorite activities — his grill and a whole bunch of good food.
Citing a desire to do something positive at a time when he said the city can use it, Andrews fired up the barbecue and served lunch to the hungry crew that was working just a few feet from his front door.
“We’re always looking for things to do in the community,” Andrews said. “We play a big part in the community on some other things. When I walked out and saw the guys, I thought, ‘What can I do?’ And I love to barbecue. I said I’m going to cook them lunch. It was simple as that. It was more just for inspiration.”
Andrews, who served up a lunch of ribs, chicken and sausages, along with spaghetti and meatballs made by his wife, Theresa, said he approached project manager Jim Clements of Graef in Milwaukee about his surprise plan. Andrews’ sister, Rosie Price, also assisted with the cooking, he said, and made potato salad.
Clements immediately thought the worst, but he quickly realized the plan Andrews planned to hatch — and even began to apologize for the noise the work created.
“I said, ‘We’ll be out here for the rest of the week, but we won’t be making this kind of noise,’” Clements said. “We were using a pretty loud machine getting through the pavement. It caught me off-guard. But it’s great.”
The gesture certainly was most appreciated, Clements said.
“It’s a great thing,” he said. “He doesn’t have to do this.”
Giving back
Andrews, who is a pastor at Kenosha Seventh-Day Adventist, 3223 Roosevelt Road, said being able to help the crews, even for just one lunch hour, meant a lot to him.
Giving back is just something he enjoys doing.
“It does more, I think for me, than them, because it keeps me on a positive note,” Andrews said. “When I see so much and what’s going in this world today — and I have grandkids, I have a son — it keeps me practicing what I preach. The whole world (isn’t bad).
“There’s really no bad people, there’s just people caught in a bad situation making bad choices, no matter what the reason. Somebody needed to do something. I tell my wife, ‘If we’re going to talk about it, we need to be about it.’ That’s our whole goal this year. There’s going to be a lot of random things (to give back) going on in the community that we’re just going to do.”
Andrews said he feels now is a great time for pulling together things like a random lunch for a road crew, given what has happened in the city in recent months.
Even if it’s just one gesture at a time, he knows it can help to put the community back in a good place.
“It’s really important that people see, especially from the leaders, because we’re the ones who have influence,” he said. “They need to see that you (can’t) let the world eat you up, don’t let the negativity take you out. It’s real important that we do some things that people can see it. ... We can’t just get consumed by it, and we have to do something if we want it to change.”
Andrews said his focus also includes helping the young people he interacts with, including his own children and grandchildren, to begin stepping forward into leadership roles.
Admittedly, some of his own relatives in that age group don’t always make the best choices, Andrews said, but he’s going to keep pushing them in the right direction.
“We have 24 grandkids from all ages, and we have some kids who are in the streets, I’m just telling it like it is,” he said. “We really are after them all the time. They’re calm and respectful when they’re here ... but they have to find a way to change that mindset, because everybody blames the other one.
“... I always tell them if you want some real peace, try to get away from that (situation), and you’ll feel so good if you just don’t take a bite of that apple.”
Keeping secrets
When it comes to the barbecue itself, Andrew wouldn’t give away any trade secrets about the sauce.
But he did say how much joy he gets from just firing up the grill for any number of occasions.
All his seasonings are done the day before, Andrews said, and the ribs receive a little extra special attention by steaming them on the grill while they cook.
“I love it,” he said. “I’ve cooked for several places all my life. ... I just love the grill.”
And judging by the reaction from the crew at lunch Tuesday, they loved it, too.