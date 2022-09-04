WATCH NOW: Despite gray day, car show draws hundreds as group honors veterans, assists severely wounded soldiers

SOMERS – Dozens gathered for a noontime ceremony as an organization that assists severely wounded soldiers honored military veterans presently serving, those who have served and the men and woman who died for their country at the annual car show held at Petrifying Springs Park on Sunday.

The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association played host to its 19th event, which featured more than 320 cars on display from contemporary Corvettes to vintage Studebakers, and many vehicle years, makes and models in between. This is the second year the car show, a fundraiser for the association, has been held at the grounds of the popular Biergarten.

A Boy Scouts of America color guard presented the colors and Miss Kenosha Jenna Zeihen sang “The Star-Spangled Banner”, national anthem. Bugler Jim Reynolds played a rendition of “Taps.”

During the brief ceremony, the Jack Gibbons, the association’s chairman, presented a check to Bo Reichenbach of Billings, Mont., a retired U.S. Navy SEAL. On July 17, 2012, Reichenbach, 34, lost both his legs when an improvised explosive device detonated during a mission his team was conducting as a part of his duties in Afghanistan. He spent nearly two years recovering from his injuries.

“I stepped on an IED while serving with SEAL Team 2 out of Virginia Beach,” said Reichenbach, who uses a wheelchair and was joined by his service dog beside him as he spoke with visitors thanking him for his service. Reichenbach said he appreciates organizations like Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

“It’s really all about continuing to serve and continuing to take care of our veterans and help them out with their needs and their family life and giving back,” he said.

At home, Reichenbach currently works part-time with a plumbing company prefabricating shower valves and helping his father with construction. He also stays busy taking caring of his 14-year-old son, along with his girlfriend and her two daughters, he said.

While he has been to Wisconsin, it was Reichenbach’s first visit to Kenosha and he said he was enjoying his stay.

“I love it,” he said of the area, which is similar in population size to Billings. “Hometown feeling. Good people.”

Dan Boring, the Association’s ambassador also presented a check to Kenosha resident Jim Smith, a Vietnam War veteran who is also Zeihen’s grandfather.

“Everybody knows him by the name `Smitty’,” said Boring during the ceremony. “Jim's been going through some hard times right now and we wish him all the best.”

Boring saluted Smith who saluted back as he accepted the check.

Fec’s Place owners, Wally and Carolyn Miller presented a check for $15,435 to the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association. The establishment holds an annual pig roast to raise funds for the association.

“It’s always a pleasant surprise to find out how much was raised for us,” said Gibbons. Following the ceremony, Gibbons said that donation was the largest to date from Fec’s fundraising efforts.

“We would really just like to let everybody know how appreciative we are during our pig roast every year,” said Carolyn Miller. “It seems to be on the back burner nowadays. There’s so much going on, but our men and women are still fighting for our freedoms and we need to support them, especially, when they get home.”

The car show inducted three Kenosha-area car enthusiasts, Gary Christofferson, Jerry Wilkomm and Gary Smith as its “Living Legends,” during the event.

Overcast skies with a mild threat of rain didn’t deter an enthusiastic crowd that joined in festivities and marveled at the variety of vehicles.

“The crowd’s fantastic. I mean, for the spectators to come out on a cloudy day and the potential of rain and all of the various cars, I know how some car owners are with the classic cars … they’re not (always) willing to get them wet, so, for them to take a chance on this to support this cause, it’s outstanding,” Gibbons said. “We really appreciate it.”