WATCH NOW: Despite some rain, Fourth of July brings out many to Downtown Kenosha activities

Despite a heavy afternoon downpour, it was a day of activities and fun Downtown for people turning out for the finale to Kenosha’s Fourth of July weekend on Monday.

Guests watched the Dock Dogs pier-jumping contest, got food and refreshments from the numerous vendors and enjoyed some thrill rides at the Rainbow Valley Carnival.

Adryana Debartelo and Adam Paciy were warming up their Australian Shepard Billy for the dock jump, who seemed a bit hesitant to go into the water. Despite the initial hiccups, Billy seemed to win over the gathered crowd.

“It’s pretty exciting, this is a lot of people here just to see warmups,” Debartelo said.

Tiffany Spair was watching the dogs jump with her husband and their two young daughters. She said they had come out today mostly to see the dogs jump into the pool.

“My daughters are obsessed with dogs,” Spair said. “This event is so great.”

Spair said they’re regulars at the Fourth of July events in Kenosha, and were looking forward to the fireworks show later in the evening.

“If my kids can make it to the dark,” Spair added, laughing.’

At press time the fireworks were still scheduled as planned, with a decision based on weather to be made closer to the late evening event.

Janine Drobena, a longtime Kenosha resident, was with her stepson Ryan, who was making the most of his 10 minutes on the inflatable slide. Drobena said she was impressed with this year’s Fourth of July celebrations.

“Kenosha did a really great job this year, it’s bigger than in the past,” Drobena said.

Because of the rain, the Kenosha Pops Concert Band was forced to cut short its annual pre-fireworks concert of patriotic favorites at the band shell in Pennoyer Park.

Kenosha’s Celebrate America road closings and cleanup was to be completed and reopened today.

