WATCH NOW: Dinner (and good will) is served!

The spirit of Thanksgiving — served with side dishes of gratitude, generosity and good humor — flourished in Kenosha Thursday.

Community members were welcome to pick up a hot breakfast at the Grace Welcome Center, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The holiday meal came courtesy of Spirit Alive! Lutheran Church.

“We’ve been doing this for three years,” said the Rev. Kevin Beebe, the church’s pastor.

“I met Rev. Jonathan Barker from Grace Lutheran Church, and he hit up our church for money,” Beebe said, laughing. “Our church was hungry to do something for the community, and Grace Lutheran needed some help. So we started doing this breakfast.”

The free breakfasts are served every Thursday and Friday morning outside Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., with special treats including pie on Thanksgiving.

Thursday’s breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage and “famous potatoes” also featured a special tribute to Kenosha’s own Carl the Turkey.

“A volunteer made these little turkey treats — peanuts and candy corn tied up in bundles to look like a turkey,” said Nancy Brichacek, who added with a laugh that “no turkeys were harmed making these!”

Brichacek has a long history as a volunteer with the Grace Welcome Center. Her late husband, Jim, “was here the first day and pretty much every day after that,” she said. “After he died, I retired and took over volunteering.”

Asked why she volunteers, Brichacek is quick to answer: “It feels good to help people, and people this year sure need help.”

One of the people who regularly enjoys the breakfasts is Randy Grosch, who was drinking a hot coffee Thursday morning outside the church entrance while a steady stream of folks picked up breakfast.

“I get off work at 7 a.m. and then come here,” he said. “It’s really been a godsend for me, a real blessing.”

Grosch was released from prison in August “and I got a job right away at Commercial Plastics. I am working and have a place to stay, but it’s been a struggle. The people here at the Welcome Center are always there to help.”

After breakfast, Grosch was heading to his sister-in-law’s home for Thanksgiving, but not before enjoying his favorite part of the meal: The pumpkin pie.

The breakfast shift

Members of Spirit Alive! Church who cooked the breakfast Thursday include Ann and Stan Livermore, who encouraged Beebe to get the church involved in the project.

“It’s a wonderful cause, and we enjoy serving our community,” Ann Livermore said.

For Kelsey Beebe, who leads a Bible study class at the Welcome Center and helps her husband at Spirit Alive!, volunteering “is usually the best part of my week. I have gotten to know a lot of the folks here, and we’re building a sense of community.”

Rita Christiansen, volunteering with her husband, Glenn, also likes to “give back to the community,” adding, “And we encourage everyone to come to Spirit Alive! Church. We truly welcome everyone.” (The church shares a building with St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave.)

Drive-thru dinners

Down the street at First United Methodist Church, 919 60th St., volunteers were ready to serve about 400 takeout Thanksgiving dinners.

Like rummage sale rules, the customers started arriving well before the 10 a.m. starting time, but the crew standing outside the church was ready.

“We had 383 meals reserved,” said Debra Barrientos. “We have another 50 meals in reserve, ready for walk-ups, and we’re doing some deliveries, too, for people who can’t get out.”

Each meal features “turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, a vegetable, a slice of pie and dinner rolls from Texas Roadhouse. They donated 450 dinner rolls,” said Pamela Garside-Meyers, who was there with her son, Josh.

Inside the church’s kitchen, a crew was busy cooking and assembling the to-go meals.

Christina Rios was busy getting the meat off some 34 turkeys, which “we started cooking Wednesday night at 10 p.m.”

Rios is a longtime veteran at this project, and said the church’s annual Thanksgiving dinner “is always wonderful. We’re hoping to get back to doing it as a sit-down dinner next year.”

That’s a sentiment echoed by all the volunteers, who miss the camaraderie of 200-plus community members sitting down together for a Thanksgiving feast.

“We adapted as best we could under COVID,” said Kris Brown, who has been volunteering at the dinner “since I was 12 years old. It’s our family tradition to be here.”

And as busy as Rios was, standing elbow-deep in roasted turkeys, she no doubt enjoyed a happier Thanksgiving than Khalil Mack, whose jersey she was wearing.

“He’s hurt,” she said of Chicago Bears No. 52. “So he won’t get to play today at all.”

