WATCH NOW: Dino Paielli receives honorary Kenosha street near family bakery

The owner of a longstanding multigenerational Kenosha business received honorary signage on a portion of 40th Avenue Wednesday morning.

Dino Paielli, who turns 90 next month, unveiled the special signage at the intersection of 40th Avenue and Wilson Road alongside his two sons, Mark and David, and Mayor John Antaramian. The brown and white road sign reads "Honorary Paielli Way" and is just a few yards from Paielli's Bakery, 6020 39th Ave.

"I want to thank the City of Kenosha for this honor that you're giving me. It was a long journey to get here," Dino Paielli said. "I want to thank the city, I want to thank all my family who worked hard, I want to thank my customers and all my employees. I didn't do it myself. I had all kinds of good help. We worked together for years and years, and that's why it's a success. We tried to be fair all the way down the line. We're still not done, yet."

He also said the sign "looks really nice" and that he "will cherish it as long as I'm living."

The business was started in 1923 by Santé and Matilda Paielli, and it is still run by the Paielli family. The bakery will mark its 100th anniversary on Jan. 14, 2023.

Sante and Matilda Paielli began serving Kenosha on 22nd Avenue with just five employees and they later relocated to 52nd Street. As the family business continued to grow they moved to their present location on 39th Avenue in 1956.

When their parents retired, their two sons, Dino and Dominic, continued to operate the bakery. In 1993, Dominic retired and Dino, along with sons Mark and David, continued to operate the 20,000 square-foot bakery. Over the last several years the fourth generation has also begun to work side-by-side with Dino, Mark, and David.

Now about 70 employees help in the production, delivering and selling of Paielli’s bread, cakes, pies, kringles and cookies. The bakery provides breads to many Kenosha restaurants and grocery stores.

"I've been here for 72 years now," Dino Paielli said. "I'm a lucky guy."

Antaramian said it's a pleasure honoring such a beloved family and business.

"It's wonderful whenever you have the opportunity to honor a business that's been here so long and have given so much to the community. We're so pleased to be able to do this and honor the family," he said. "It's a great morning to do this."

Ald. Jack Rose nominated Dino Paielli for the honorary signage at the City Council. Rose represents the district home to the bakery.

"It's great to see this," Rose said. "You can't think of a more iconic local institution."