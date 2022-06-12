WATCH NOW: District Attorney's Office decorated with artwork designed by Kenosha County students

The walls of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office were lit up Friday by the colors of custom art designed by high school students across the county.

The district attorney’s office partnered with Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Reuther and Wilmot high schools on the project earlier this year. Each school summited artwork designed by a team of art students.

On Friday, the students and school officials unveiled the pieces to the office’s staff members and then dined on pizza and cake.

Attorney Jennifer Phan, a former prosecutor and a member of the county’s corporation counsel’s office, helped come up with the idea. She asked the students to paint their “vision of Kenosha.”

“We wanted to show off some of the local art from some of our up-and-coming artists here,” Phan said. “We are extremely impressed with all of your abilities and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your time and effort.”

The DA’s office provided the schools with paints and canvasses.

District Attorney Michael Graveley said the paintings are very much appreciated.

“It’s our honor in this office to be in front and with so many young artists,” Graveley said. “In the last couple years Kenosha’s had a lot of rough times so we share in a lot of those rough moments. Public art has the ability to inspire when it’s at its best and uplift.”

Graveley said the students have “filled these walls as a gift to us to give us a chance to have those better moments even in our darkest moments.”

Students picked what to spotlight

Isabela Alba, Dakota Beresford, Makayla Hamilton, Chester Hester and Damyla Mack created Reuther’s installation that featured Carl the Turkey, Reuther High School and an AMC vehicle.

Elizabeth Toffel and Jaime Bremer created Wilmot Central’s installation showing a Downtown street.

Vari Pollard, Victoria Jarencio, Caleb Miller, Avi Humi and Emma Gough created Indian Trail’s piece of Downtown Kenosha’s lakefront and streetcar.

“It was a fun thing to do,” Jarencia said. She hopes to become a graphic designer one day.

Bradford students Abbi Hale, Justine Loewen, Marissa Reyes and Cinthya Quinteros Velasquez created panels highlighting the Kenosha Kingfish baseball team, the City of Kenosha logo and Mars Cheese Castle.

“We all kind of worked on it together for a few months,” Loewen said. “I did a little bit of everything.”

Tremper students Ruby Becker, Heidi Falk, MacKenzie Fraher, Tristan Kreuser, Ashley Osorio and Lucia Ricker created panels highlighting The Spot Drive-In and aerial views of the city.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.