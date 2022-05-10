WATCH NOW: DNR issues "very high" fire risk for northern counties, local officials say Kenosha risk minimal

While the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued a “high” or “very high” wildfire risk for over 50 counties, local fire officials say a mix of wet weather and the coming green season mean Kenosha’s risk is minimal.

Kenosha County is one of 15 southern Wisconsin counties under a “moderate” wildfire risk, according to the DNR.

Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Brian McNeely said that, although they can sometimes see fires along the river track or backyards, the city is a “different animal” from more rural areas, with the biggest risk coming from individuals doing open burns.

“From a city standpoint, we do have restrictions on that,” McNeely said. “For us, it’s just about due-diligence.”

HE advised residents to follow the rules or risk a citation. The city allows “recreational fires,” but not open burning. Citations are $187. More information on city rules can be found at Kenosha.org.

Pleasant Prairie Fire Chief Craig Roepke said the village fire threat is “fairly minimal.”

“Once everything greens up in the summer, your wildfire risks go down,” Roepke said. Additionally, “as is right now, we’ve had a significant amount of precipitation.”

Other Pleasant Prairie fire officials said that while the DNR currently has Kenosha County at only moderate risk, that could change day-by-day. They said they’d already responded to a grass fire in Salem this year.

Unlike the city, Pleasant Prairie allows some types of burns beyond recreational fires, including of dried branches. However, burning of yard waste, such as grass clippings or leaves, are not permitted. More information on village rules for open burns can be found at pleasantprairiewi.gov.

The DNR has responded to 265 wildfires burning more than 440 acres so far this year. Most of those were related to debris burning, the number one cause of wildfires according to the DNR.

The DNR said residents should follow fire safety tips, especially when in higher risk conditions:

• Avoid all outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

• Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawn mowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

• Secure dragging trailer chains.

• Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

• Report fires early; dial 911.

To check the daily fire danger, wildfire reports and burning restrictions, go to he DNR website at bit.ly/WiFireDanger.

