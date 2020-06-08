WATCH NOW: 'Do better': Protesters gather to demand DA drop charges against Kizer

Now 31, Chopp said she still is dealing with the physical and mental health consequences as well as the impact on her work and her relationships, “all because two men decided my body was nothing more than an object for their pleasure.”

“I can only imagine what it would be like to be a victim of sex trafficking,” she said. “To be 16 and taken by a man twice my age and sexually assaulted multiple times, to have my body used as an object for his pleasure over and over again. Then, to have a brief period of freedom when this man is arrested on charges including sexual assault, only for him to be released without bail.

Chopp stated that the justice system left Kizer no choice but to take matter into her own hands.

“The justice system did not only fail to protect these underage girls from sexual assault; they failed to punish a man who they knew was guilty of the most despicable crime,” Chopp said. “The justice system left Chrystul no choice but to protect herself and the others being abused.”

Chopp argued that Kizer had “already been given a life sentence from the physical and psychological trauma she experienced.”