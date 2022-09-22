WATCH NOW: DOA secretary designee tours Kenosha businesses that received grants

Representatives with the state’s Department of Administration toured three Downtown small businesses to show the positive impacts relief and re-development grants have had on local entrepreneurs here.

Department of Administration Secretary designee Kathy Blumenfield toured Smarty’s Sweets & Treats, 5821 Sixth Ave., EQUINOX Botanical Boutique, 5901 Sixth Ave. and Blue House Books, 5915 Sixth Ave., Thursday afternoon.

Blumenfield was joined by Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian, State Reps. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, and Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, Downtown Ald. Bill Siel and Gretchen Covelli, marketing Coordinator with Downtown Kenosha, Inc.

They toured all three small businesses and chatted with the owners about the impact of grants and aid.

Blumenfield said a “big part of today was checking in after the grants as things kind of start bouncing back and understanding how helpful and how instrumental the grants were.”

“What we learned today is many of these people wouldn’t be in this space if it weren’t for the grants,” Blumenfield said. “I just see such a sense of community here.”

Blumenfield said more than 6,000 Wisconsin businesses have benefitted from grants distributed about 18 months ago during the COVID-19 pandemic

The businesses visited Thursday received funds from the Main Street Bounceback program.

Martha Perez, owner of Smarty’s Sweets & Treats said she never could have opened in the summer without a grant.

“We would have had to wait to open,” she said. “Business is steady. I love it. I was a full-time nurse and now I’m part-time. This is my retirement and my kids’ legacy.”

Blumenfield said anyone interested in applying for assistance should visit the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation website. She said the governor has allocated more funds for such grants because of “the success.”

The Main Street Bounceback program, which is funded by the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA), has been extended through Dec. 22.

The Main Street Bounceback grants are up to $10,000.