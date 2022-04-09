WATCH NOW: Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop brings egg hunters out on Saturday

Downtown Kenosha was turned into one giant Easter egg hunt Saturday afternoon, with 31 businesses handing out eggs filled with candy, stickers, coupons and more to kids and adults as part of the Downtown Kenosha Small Business Bunny Hop.

There was also a chance to win a $200 Downtown Kenosha gift card for anyone who spent more than $50 during the event.

Lynette Carrillo and John Rodriguez were out with their grandkids, Athena and Apollo Vargas. Athena said she wanted to be “surprised” by what she got, whether it was candies or stickers.

“The No. 1 rule is they have to split with their grandparents,” John joked.

Despite the clouds and cold, the weather stayed dry and Lynette said she didn’t mind the weather.

“It’s a little cold out but not too bad,” Lynette said. “As long as they have fun I’m good; I could freeze.”

Janice Smith had driven all the way from New York to visit her family in Kenosha, including her grandchild Maeve.

“We’re enjoying it; it’s a nice little adventure to have downtown,” Janice said. “Who doesn’t like getting eggs?”

Lindsey Weinstein, one of the owners of Gordon’s Sports Bar & Grill, was out front with the Easter Bunny, who was handing out eggs and posing for photos. She said she was happy to take part in the event.

“It brings people out that have never been to our restaurant,” Lindsey said.

Samantha Unrath, owner of To & From Gift Shop, said she was pleased with the turnout, and expressed gratitude to Visit Kenosha for organizing the event.

“It’s been pretty busy, I’m shocked because it’s kind of cold,” Unrath said. “I love being asked to do these; we always get a lot of new customers.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.