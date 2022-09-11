 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Downtown Kenosha street named in honor of Ralph Nudi

A beloved Kenoshan is now honored publicly by name as a Downtown Kenosha street has been renamed in his honor.

The street at the intersection of 56th Street and Fifth Avenue has been named after the late Ralph Nudi. Dozens of Nudi's friends, family and elected officials turned out for the unveiling ceremony Saturday afternoon. The brown and white signs reads "Ralph Nudi Way."

Saturday would have been Nudi's 90th birthday. Nudi, who died in March 2019, was instrumental in helping transform Downtown Kenosha into how it is today. 

Nudi served on the Board of Directors for the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District in the 1980s and was also extensively involved in removing the walking mall, which brought traffic to the Downtown area again.

Additionally, he, along with his business partner and close friend, Frank Trecroci, purchased many buildings and successfully opened businesses which helped revitalized the area.

He also owned and operated two car dealerships, Ralph Nudi AMC/Jeep which opened in 1978 and later Nudi Suzuki in the 1990s.

"Ralph was someone who spent a lot of time and effort Downtown and worked with young people throughout his career," said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. "We're very honored today to be able to put up the sign and honor him for all the things he's done in the community and in Kenosha."

Daughter Shelley Nudi said the honorary sign is "such an honor."

"The whole Nudi family is just very honored," she said. "I think he would have been so proud to have this sign because he did a lot down here."

Shelley Nudi said her father "loved his hometown" and "just loved people."

"He helped a lot of people in the community," she added. "This is a beautiful day for all of us."

Family friend Ted Pappas worked for Nudi in the 1980s at a dealership. 

"He was just the best," Pappas said. "I had gotten in trouble back then with the law and he took me in. He basically saved me. What else can I say? He did that for a lot of people and he didn't ask for anything in return. We need more people like him today."

Ralph Nudi

Ralph Nudi
Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

Trans actor Angelica Ross, born in Kenosha, to make history on Broadway Monday

The fictional character Roxie Hart has many awful attributes, she’s adulterous, narcissistic, scheming, manipulating and murderous. Next week she’ll also be something unexpected. “Pose” star Angelica Ross (who was raised in Racine) on Monday will step onstage in Hart’s high heels, becoming the first openly transgender woman to play a leading part on Broadway.

Queen's coffin begins journey to final resting place

