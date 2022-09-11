WATCH NOW: Downtown Kenosha street named in honor of Ralph Nudi

Nudi served on the Board of Directors for the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District in the 1980s and was also extensively involved in removing the walking mall, which brought traffic to the Downtown area again.

Additionally, he, along with his business partner and close friend, Frank Trecroci, purchased many buildings and successfully opened businesses which helped revitalized the area.

He also owned and operated two car dealerships, Ralph Nudi AMC/Jeep which opened in 1978 and later Nudi Suzuki in the 1990s.

"Ralph was someone who spent a lot of time and effort Downtown and worked with young people throughout his career," said Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. "We're very honored today to be able to put up the sign and honor him for all the things he's done in the community and in Kenosha."

Daughter Shelley Nudi said the honorary sign is "such an honor."

"The whole Nudi family is just very honored," she said. "I think he would have been so proud to have this sign because he did a lot down here."

Shelley Nudi said her father "loved his hometown" and "just loved people."

"He helped a lot of people in the community," she added. "This is a beautiful day for all of us."

Family friend Ted Pappas worked for Nudi in the 1980s at a dealership.

"He was just the best," Pappas said. "I had gotten in trouble back then with the law and he took me in. He basically saved me. What else can I say? He did that for a lot of people and he didn't ask for anything in return. We need more people like him today."