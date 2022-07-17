WATCH NOW: Dozens of protesters march in Kenosha Sunday at rally calling to restore abortion rights

Sophia Floss has never known a time abortion wasn't her legal right — until now.

Floss, 18, of Bristol was one of more than 40 people who attended a rally and march in Kenosha to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in late June that overturned the landmark ruling of Roe vs Wade, a decision that once conferred the constitutional right to an abortion for nearly a half century.

She and other advocates converged near the corner of 30th Avenue and Roosevelt Road Sunday afternoon holding some signs that called for protecting “safe, legal” abortion, while others juxtaposed scrutiny of the 2nd Amendment including one that read: “If only my vajayjay (vagina) was a gun I’d have rights.” The march was one of several that have been held since May even before the country's highest court's June 24 ruling and which organizers said would continue throughout the summer.

And, Floss, like the many in attendance, said they intend to keep the pressure on elected officials and others.

“I’m here because I’m way too young to be going through this. Frankly, it’s B.S.,” Floss said prior to the march. “I’m here to fight for my rights as a person. Not just as a woman, but as a human being and that’s what we’re all here to do today.”

When she learned the right to an abortion was no longer an option, she was appalled.

“It’s barbaric. Truly. It’s barbaric,” she said.

Tanya McLean, Leaders of Kenosha's executive director, said that hearing from young women — at least half the marchers participating were between 18-25 years of age — is important.

"This really, really affects your futures and your ability to decide when you want to become a mother. Or, if you want to become a mother at all," she said during the initial rally preceding the march. "So, I think it's important that we hear from our young people because, you know, we've had the luxury of having the right to choose for the last 50 years. But, now, these young women have lost that right."

Floss, then stepped up to speak.

"I'm only 18 years old and my life is just starting. I do want to have children one day, but not now. If I were to get pregnant right now, college would be over. I wouldn't have the education that I'm striving for right now," she said. "If I were to have children right now, there's no way I could provide a healthy, good life for them. We can't be fighting this anymore. We need to fight it now and then it needs to be over."

Citlali Garcia, public affairs coordinator for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin, said she was "very angry with the outcome" of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

"We basically went back 50 years, which is messed up. And, we need to get going. We need to fight this fight now. We have not time to waste," she said.

During the 10-block march the chants went up of "My body, my choice," along with the call for abortion on demand and that no church nor state should make health care decisions for women, including abortion.

Rachel Davis, a Western Kenosha County resident said she was standing up for the right that she and other women once had.

“(I’m here today) because I live in an America that’s supposed to be the home of the free and the (U.S.) Supreme Court seems to be taking rights away little by little,” said Davis who held a sign that read, “Mom by Choice not by Force.” “They’re just chipping away, chipping away till they can … I don’t know what their plan is, but we live an place that’s supposed to be free and I should be able to decide what I do with my body.”

Before the rally, Carrie Wilder of Milwaukee, said she was at the march because “everyone deserves to have a right over their bodies.”

“I’m here as a therapist who works with survivors of sexual assault. It’s unfair that anyone should ever have to carry their offender’s child,” Wilder said. “I’m here as a daughter. I’m here as an aunt. I’m here because I think as human beings we deserve to have rights over our bodies.”

At the end of the march, McLean reminded youth to continue their involvement and everyone there 18 years and older, not only to be advocates, but to vote in upcoming elections.

"If you do not make it your business to be involved and use your voice in whatever capacity you can, they're going to take it all from you guys," she said, including same sex marriage. "Let your electeds know. This is their job, right?...You have to go and vote. You hear people say, eh, it doesn't matter. Well, this is why we're in this (expletive) show we are right now."