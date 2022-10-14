WATCH NOW: Dr. Destruction: 30 years as a Kenosha icon

It’s tough to do anything for three decades.

Now try doing it in full makeup while wearing a top hat.

Dale Wamboldt — in character as Dr. Destruction — has been scaring folks for 30 years at Jerry Smith’s Pumpkin Farm in Somers. He also hosts “Crimson Theatre,” a local TV show, with Dr. Destruction welcoming guests and hosting horror films.

In the spirit of ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series, we sat down earlier this week with Wamboldt, with 30 questions (some serious, some silly) for the local icon:

When did you start scaring folks?

“It started in 1992 with a ‘Mortus’ character I was working on,” Wamboldt said. “He was a corpse. And he may just be making a comeback.”

What scares you?

“Politics — that’s very scary. Also, social media is scary, how people are so willing to pile on with negative posts.”

How did your Dr. Destruction persona develop?

“Dale Destruction was an old punk name from my teens,” Wamboldt said. “When I was asked to do a cable access TV show, they told me ‘we’re going to call you Dr. Destruction’ as the horror host. It was an easy sell and works well.”

What was your first haunted attraction?

“I decorated our garage as a mad scientist’s lab,” said the Kenosha native.

What’s the scariest thing about living in Wisconsin?

“Our history of gruesome killers like Ed Gein,” Wamboldt said of the infamous killer and grave robber from Plainfield, whose crimes inspired the horror films “Psycho,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

What’s new at your Haunted Manor this season?

“The Manor itself is what’s new. No more Haunted Buses, and we’ve moved to a new spot at the pumpkin farm,” he said.

How has the Haunted Manor changed over the years?

“We started as the Haunted Forest at Jerry Smith’s Farm,” he explained. “Our former spot is now filled with pumpkins, so we’re working at a new location. We work on it year-round, always looking for new things to add.”

What scares people in haunted houses?

“The Haunted Manor itself is scary, and some people can’t even go inside,” Wamboldt said. “And my crew is really good at scaring folks. Some of them have been with me for many years.”

Have you ever had to “rescue” someone from your haunted house?

“We have had to help people find their way out. Or, more often, they lose their phone in there.”

What’s fun about running a haunted house?

“As the host, I don’t get to scare people, but I enjoy all the prepping and the building of it,” Wamboldt said. “And I love all the people out at the farm.”

How did you end up running a haunted house at a pumpkin farm?

“I first painted something for Rosemary Smith years ago at the farm,” he said. “She introduced me to Jerry, and he wanted someone to run the haunted bus there, so I took it over.” Over the years, he said, “Rosemary and I worked together on art projects. It’s been really great to be at the farm all these years.”

How can someone become an actor in your haunted house?

“Just come out and see me at the farm. That’s the best way.”

When do you start working on the next year’s haunted house?

“We already have big plans for 2023, and we’ll start building sets in the spring.”

What do you do on Nov. 1?

“I’ve sometimes had a Halloween party or concert after holiday,” Wamboldt said. “But it’s never over for me; we work on this all year.”

What’s on your Halloween Bucket List?

“I’d love to do a pirate ship. That may be coming soon.”

What’s the reaction people have when first meeting Dr. Destruction?

“Some people call me Svengoolie,” he said of the legendary TV horror host. “And some people take it very seriously, like they’re meeting a celebrity.”

What’s your idea of the perfect horror movie marathon?

Wamboldt is a fan of the Universal Studio’s classic horror movies — including such titles as “Frankenstein” (1931), “Dracula” (1931), “The Mummy” (1932) and “The Wolf Man” (1941). He also likes the Vincent Price/Roger Corman films from the ‘60s, including “The Fall of the House of Usher” (1960), “Tower of London” (1962) and “The Raven” (1963), and the 1960s UK Hammer studio films starring Christopher Lee as Dracula.

Who’s your favorite classic horror movie star?

“Bela Lugosi is the best of the bunch. He had a real talent.” Though Lugosi is best known as Count Dracula, “he played other characters so well, too.”

Frankenstein vs. Dracula: Who wins that fight?

“Dracula, definitely,” Wamboldt said. For more on this subject, see the 1971 film “Dracula vs. Frankenstein,” featuring Lon Chaney Jr. The movie has been featured on Wamboldt’s “Crimson Theatre.”

How did you start your local “Crimson Theatre” show?

“The local cable director approached me to do the show, 21 years ago,” he said. The show can be seen at midnight Friday nights, 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Tuesday on Spectrum Cable’s Channel 14. It also airs on Channel 59.3 in the Chicago area (for those without cable TV) and can be seen on Roku and YouTube, too.

Who’s been your favorite guest on the TV show?

“We’ve had a lot of good people over the years,” he said, including movie director Rob Zombie and Butch Patrick of “The Munsters” TV show.

What’s coming up on “Crimson Theatre”?

“We’ll have special movies for Halloween weekend, plus we have a new set and a new introduction coming, too.”

What’s your advice to aspiring horror hosts?

“If you’ve got a passion for it, do it,” Wamboldt said. “It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but with YouTube now, lots of people are doing it.”

Why is the horror movie genre your thing?

“When I was real young, I watched ‘The Munsters’ and the ‘King Kong’ cartoons on TV, and the fantasy of it just fascinated me,” he said. “I had the monster model kits, and I always wanted to run my own haunted house.”

You’re also a huge Godzilla fan. How does the giant lizard fit in?

“Those Japanese films are more sci fi and fantasy than horror,” Wamboldt said. “And the music scores are great.”

What did you dress up as on Halloween as a kid?

“Just the basic stuff; lots of masks.”

What’s scarier: Horror movies or the super fans who go to the conventions?

“Those fans are the nicest people you’ll meet,” he said, laughing. “The horror conventions have a real family atmosphere. They like gory films, but it doesn’t reflect on their everyday life.”

Do you go to horror conventions?

“All the time. I’ve done interviews for my show there, and you meet a lot of great people.”

Why do people like to be scared for fun?

“We’ve got that human attraction to sex and death, and it’s actually good for you to be scared,” he said. (True. Ben Michaelis, a psychologist and author of “Your Next Big Thing,” says, “When you have a surge of adrenaline followed by the realization that it’s all in good fun, it relaxes you.”)

Did you ever dream you’d be doing this haunted house for 30 years ... and counting?

“I never dreamed any of it,” Wamboldt said. “The TV show, the music, the pumpkin farm. It’s all wonderful. There’s no place like home, and home for me in October is being out at the farm.”