WATCH NOW: Driver of vehicle allegedly attempting to flee Pleasant Prairie traffic stop seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, an officer conducting traffic enforcement in the 4500 block of Hwy. 50 saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the eastbound lanes.

The officer positioned the village squad car behind the reckless vehicle and began following the driver eastbound. At Roosevelt Road, the officer activated the squad's emergency equipment, attempting to pull the vehicle over. The driver abruptly stopped but quickly drove back out into traffic and started fleeing eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The squad pursued the recklessly fleeing vehicle eastbound on Roosevelt Road. The fleeing vehicle then struck another vehicle while entering the intersection at 30th Avenue.

After the crash, the fleeing vehicle continued into a parking lot and crashed into an unattended parked vehicle. The crash took place at 12:29 p.m.