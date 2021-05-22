WATCH NOW: Driver of vehicle allegedly attempting to flee Pleasant Prairie traffic stop seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
According to the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, an officer conducting traffic enforcement in the 4500 block of Hwy. 50 saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the eastbound lanes.
The officer positioned the village squad car behind the reckless vehicle and began following the driver eastbound. At Roosevelt Road, the officer activated the squad's emergency equipment, attempting to pull the vehicle over. The driver abruptly stopped but quickly drove back out into traffic and started fleeing eastbound at a high rate of speed.
The squad pursued the recklessly fleeing vehicle eastbound on Roosevelt Road. The fleeing vehicle then struck another vehicle while entering the intersection at 30th Avenue.
After the crash, the fleeing vehicle continued into a parking lot and crashed into an unattended parked vehicle. The crash took place at 12:29 p.m.
The male driver of the fleeing vehicle, who has not been identified, was the sole occupant and sustained severe injuries in the crash. He was transported to an area hospital and taken to Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa, via the Flight for Life helicopter. The Kenosha Police Department later reported the operator of the suspect vehicle is in critical condition.
The driver of the vehicle struck in the intersection was the sole occupant of that vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Due to the severe injuries sustained by the driver of the fleeing vehicle, the Kenosha Police Department is conducting the crash investigation, assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol's Traffic Reconstruction unit.
The Pleasant Prairie officer was not involved in the crash and was not injured. No other squads or agencies were involved in the pursuit at the time of the crash.