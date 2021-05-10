WATCH NOW: Dyer Lake subdivision eyed in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Several lots with Dyer Lake frontage are proposed within a 32-lot subdivision off of Highway P. The lots would be a minimum of five acres starting at $250,000, with homes starting at $1 million.
Dyer Lake, a 61-acre lake with a maximum depth of 13 feet in the far northwest corner of Kenosha County, is directly east of Seno K/RLT Conservancy and south of Bohners Lake. Camp Oh Da Ko Ta Boy Scout Camp is located on the north side of the catch-and-release-only lake, which has panfish, bass and northern pike.
The subdivision plan, brought before the Wheatland Plan Commission on Monday night, is for the 235-acre property currently owned by Century Oaks Farm LLC. It is being proposed by Joe Glasder of J. Scott Builders Inc. of Crystal Lake, Ill., and is in the preliminary concept stage.
Glasder said the terrain, the trees, the water and the wildlife are “part of the beauty of this property.”
That is also what residents who spoke during the citizens’ comment portion of the meeting Monday said they would like to protect. Resident Tom Yoder voiced concern that the developer would clear-cut areas of the property.
“There is going to be no clear-cutting of the trees,” Glasder said. “There are some areas that don’t have trees that are currently being farmed. We will probably end up putting trees there.”
Plan Commissioner Clayton Wagner asked if all homeowners will have access to the lake and said he would not be in favor of 32 pontoons sharing the lake with the scouts.
Glasder said it is possible foot access through an outlot with a creek could be offered, but he does not envision “a marina.”
Commissioners and residents also expressed concern about storm water retention and runoff.
