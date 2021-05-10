WATCH NOW: Dyer Lake subdivision eyed in Wheatland

WHEATLAND — Several lots with Dyer Lake frontage are proposed within a 32-lot subdivision off of Highway P. The lots would be a minimum of five acres starting at $250,000, with homes starting at $1 million.

Dyer Lake, a 61-acre lake with a maximum depth of 13 feet in the far northwest corner of Kenosha County, is directly east of Seno K/RLT Conservancy and south of Bohners Lake. Camp Oh Da Ko Ta Boy Scout Camp is located on the north side of the catch-and-release-only lake, which has panfish, bass and northern pike.

The subdivision plan, brought before the Wheatland Plan Commission on Monday night, is for the 235-acre property currently owned by Century Oaks Farm LLC. It is being proposed by Joe Glasder of J. Scott Builders Inc. of Crystal Lake, Ill., and is in the preliminary concept stage.

Glasder said the terrain, the trees, the water and the wildlife are “part of the beauty of this property.”

That is also what residents who spoke during the citizens’ comment portion of the meeting Monday said they would like to protect. Resident Tom Yoder voiced concern that the developer would clear-cut areas of the property.