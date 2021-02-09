WATCH NOW: East View Coffee Company roasting in Downtown Kenosha

Coffee has always been special for Jenny Ulbricht.

She sipped coffee as a youngster and remembers the fond times she had with a cup of her favorite blend during chats with college friends in the student center.

“Some of my favorite moments were when I was enjoying a cup of coffee,” she said. “We used to drink it while having long talks about all types of subjects.”

Fast becoming an aficionado, Ulbricht understood the importance of a good cup of coffee. Originally planning to become a teacher, coffee led her to switch her major. She is working on a master’s degree in geology at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Ulbricht wants to learn how coffee is grown, the different soil types, environmental issues and other details of how coffee beans become the flavorful brew that people enjoy every day. What makes coffee from Hawaii different from that grown in Colombia or Jamaica?

“I’ve always been the type of person who latches on to something and wants to learn as much as I can about it,” she said.

“I like the science part of it,” Ulbricht said. She likes to study where the beans are grown and how the overall coffee making process works.