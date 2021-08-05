WATCH NOW: Eight cars destroyed in Wednesday night fire at salvage yard

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Nobody else had approached the yard or the vehicle at that time," he said.

Thick black smoke could be seen from afar in the air above the city's north side with more intense smoke visible nearer the site. Firefighters cut a lock on gate to enter the southeast end of the yard to gain access to the property. Except for the vehicles, no other damage was reported, Tilton said. No firefighters were injured and no one else was on scene when they arrived.

Three engines, one ladder truck, a medical unit and Tilton, initially responded. An additional engine and medical unit were also called, but cleared once firefighters determined the building was not on fire.

"The cars were all parked in close proximity (to each other), so that's why we had so many involved," he said.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes once firefighters gained access to the yard, he said. They stayed on scene for about an hour to perform their investigation, continue overhaul protocols to insure against fire spreading to other vehicles and to clean up, Tilton said.