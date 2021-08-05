WATCH NOW: Eight cars destroyed in Wednesday night fire at salvage yard

Thick smoke and flames coming from the southeast portion of a local salvage yard led Kenosha firefighters to Jantz Automotive Sales Inc. lot at 3405 Washington Road where fire engulfed and damaged or destroyed eight vehicles Wednesday night.
The fire was reported around 8:12 p.m. with multiple calls of smoke and flames coming from inside the lot itself, according to Capt. Dan Tilton of the Kenosha Fire Department. Tilton said the fire was "not suspicious in nature."
"We have video footage of the tow truck driver dropping off the truck and shortly after that you can see that the fire started under a vehicle they had just dropped off that was involved in an (earlier) accident," Tilton said. The fire then spread quickly to seven vehicles nearby. The vehicles were in "various states" of disrepair.
"I'd say the majority of them were salvage vehicles," he said.
Damage estimates were not immediately available late Wednesday and fire investigators were schedule to meet with the property owner on Thursday. Tilton said the fire originated inside the battery compartment of a recently towed vehicle. He said the cause is believed to be an "electrical short" inside the engine compartment.
In video from the salvage yard, said Tilton, about 15 minutes after the driver dropped off the damaged vehicle, signs of fire could be seen coming from the engine compartment.
"Nobody else had approached the yard or the vehicle at that time," he said.
Thick black smoke could be seen from afar in the air above the city's north side with more intense smoke visible nearer the site. Firefighters cut a lock on gate to enter the southeast end of the yard to gain access to the property. Except for the vehicles, no other damage was reported, Tilton said. No firefighters were injured and no one else was on scene when they arrived.
Three engines, one ladder truck, a medical unit and Tilton, initially responded. An additional engine and medical unit were also called, but cleared once firefighters determined the building was not on fire.
"The cars were all parked in close proximity (to each other), so that's why we had so many involved," he said.
The fire was under control within about 20 minutes once firefighters gained access to the yard, he said. They stayed on scene for about an hour to perform their investigation, continue overhaul protocols to insure against fire spreading to other vehicles and to clean up, Tilton said.
Jeff Lenius, owner of Outback Auto at 3203 Washington Road, said he rushed to the scene after a buddy texted him about the fire that was burning near his business. He said he received a video from his friend who lives in the neighborhood but he didn't even bother to watch it as he was concerned that his shop was also on fire.