WATCH NOW: Eighteen-year-old man shot to death in Kenosha early Friday

An 18-year-old man was shot to death early Friday, with Kenosha Police investigating the death as a homicide.

The shooting happened at about 12:30 a.m. inside an apartment at Briarcliff Apartments off the 2000 block of 89th Street.

“I heard what sounded like gunfire,” a woman who lives in the complex said, saying she heard four to seven shots. “It happened so quickly I wasn’t counting.”

She said she looked out and saw a man leave the apartment building and drive off in a car and heard people shouting inside. She then saw another car arrive and people speaking before speeding off again.

“The girl said ‘my baby is dead,'” the neighbor said, saying the woman was asking someone to call 911. She said a man then said “we have to leave; 12 is coming.”

Shortly after the vehicle left, she said, she heard police sirens and believed they were chasing the car that had left the apartment building.

Sgt. Leo Viola said the 18-year-old man was pronounced dead at the apartment.

Viola said Kenosha Police pursued a vehicle that a witness described as fleeing the building. The police chase went into Illinois before the vehicle stopped and the driver was taken into custody.