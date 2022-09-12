 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MEMORIAL CEREMONY MONDAY

WATCH NOW: EMCO Chemical honors 9/11 victims in Pleasant Prairie ceremony

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — EMCO Chemicals Distributors took time out Monday to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks during the company's annual memorial service.

The 30-minute cremony was  held at the company's Pleasant Prairie campus, 8601 95th St. All employees took part in the outdoor service held near the company's outside flag pole. 

Led by Edward Polen the company has held such commemorative events nearly every year since 2001 to honor those who died in the attacks and to thank the first responders who saved countless lives. The ceremony was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony began with remarks from Polen and then recorded patriotic music was played through loudspeakers for the crowd. Pleasant Prairie Police Department officers and Pleasant Prairie Fire Department firefighters were also in attendance. 

"Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 victims lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks," Polen said. "They were merely going about their daily routine working hard to provide for their families just like all of us here today and to build a life they dreamed of. Twenty-one years, over two decades, have passed since the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. For those who remember that day it's hard to believe that much time has passed."

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman, in attendance, said Sept. 11 must never be forgotten.

"That day our world did change," she said. "It's important in events like today that we remember where we were and to share with people where we were, because we want to make sure that they never forget the 3,000 people who lost their lives that day."

The event, which included a flyover of a T33 Thunderbird jet, ended with a recorded performance of taps played over loudspeakers. 

