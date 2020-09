× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Emotions ran high tonight at the KUSD school board meeting, as residents and teachers debated virtual and in-school learning.

Some residents were escorted from the room.

About 20 members of the public were in the room as the board heard concerns.

Here are videos of some of the debates.

