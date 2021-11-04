WATCH NOW: Equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator position makes it into 2022 county budget

“This is not say we do not do these things,” Tappa said of a number of the initiatives. “This is to have a person who has expertise in this area to help us evaluate these things, look at these things, improve these things from an (EDI) lens.”

The EDI Coordinator will also participate in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigations.

“You can also look at this position as a risk-control position, focusing on mitigating the risk of recruitment obstacles to ensure we are getting the best qualified candidates for the job, making sure we’re getting our money’s worth, (and) avoiding unnecessary turnover, which is very costly,” Tappa said. “They can mitigate the risks complaints that have to be investigated and costly defensive legal claims.”

Supervisors and citizens who spoke likened the position to the EEOC position held by Adelene Greene more than 20 years ago. Greene, the first and last person to fill that position, spoke about the role she played and why such a position is still needed.

Supervisor Terry Rose said he could not believe the position was taken out of the budget to begin with, stating those who voted to do so are “out of touch” with the needs of the county and with the public.