WATCH NOW: Equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator position makes it into 2022 county budget

Following a two-day “firestorm” of testimony from dozens of citizens, former and current county employees, and community leaders, the county’s new equity, diversity and inclusion coordinator post has been added back into the 2022 Kenosha County Budget.
The County Board on Tuesday voted 13-10 to restore $99,870 to fund the position within the Human Resources Department. It had been eliminated by the Finance Committee following more than two hours of deliberation at an Oct. 26 hearing for the county’s Human Resources Department.
Despite the public pleas and additional details from administration on the job description, only one of six members of the Finance Committee had a change of mind.
“I felt that we didn’t get all the information we needed,” Supervisor Ron Frederick said of his initial vote to remove it. “I’m satisfied with the answers we got.”
Kenosha County Human Resources Director Clara Tappa said Wednesday the new coordinator will “sharpen the EDI lens” used across county government. The person who is hired will: facilitate diversity training; monitor the hiring process; be involved in employee evaluations and exit interviews; conduct studies and compile data; connect with community organizations and institutions of higher education; and ensure the “effectiveness of efforts to support a diverse workforce and an inclusive and welcoming workplace.” In addition they will support the county’s new Diversity Task Force and Racial Ethnic Equity Commission.
“This is not say we do not do these things,” Tappa said of a number of the initiatives. “This is to have a person who has expertise in this area to help us evaluate these things, look at these things, improve these things from an (EDI) lens.”
The EDI Coordinator will also participate in Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigations.
“You can also look at this position as a risk-control position, focusing on mitigating the risk of recruitment obstacles to ensure we are getting the best qualified candidates for the job, making sure we’re getting our money’s worth, (and) avoiding unnecessary turnover, which is very costly,” Tappa said. “They can mitigate the risks complaints that have to be investigated and costly defensive legal claims.”
Supervisors and citizens who spoke likened the position to the EEOC position held by Adelene Greene more than 20 years ago. Greene, the first and last person to fill that position, spoke about the role she played and why such a position is still needed.
Supervisor Terry Rose said he could not believe the position was taken out of the budget to begin with, stating those who voted to do so are “out of touch” with the needs of the county and with the public.
“If the committee was trying to create a firestorm, they certainly did,” Rose said, adding this is a critical piece of a larger effort.
“It’s a beginning,” Rose said. “This is one of the solutions. It’s not the only solution. I’m not so naïve to think that if we create this position the problem is solved, let’s go home and pat ourselves on the back.”
Dissenters’ concerns
The majority of dissenters acknowledged there are problems that need to be fixed, but did not believe it was the solution.
Supervisor Jeffrey Gentz, the Finance Committee chairman, said some serious issues have been identified that need to be examined. But, as a “steward” of taxpayer dollars, he does not believe creating the position will address those problems.
“I don’t disagree with a lot of the things that were said,” Gentz said, adding creating the position will not “magically” make things better.
Supervisor Erin Decker said the problem does not lie with what positions are in place, but with who the county executive is appointing to positions of leadership. Those appointments have not been “ethnically diverse,” she said, adding she does not want “the hiring of an EDI (coordinator) to be an opportunity for this administration to ignore the problems within Human Resources.”
In the end, supervisors Gentz, David Celebre, William Grady, Ed Kubicki, Gabe Nudo, Amy Maurer, Jeffrey Wamboldt, Monica Yuhas, Mark Nordigian and Decker voted against the motion made by Supervisor Andy Berg and seconded by Daniel Gaschke to restore the position in the budget.
Those voting in the affirmative were supervisors Berg, Gaschke, Ron Frederick, Rose, Laura Belsky, Zach Rodriguez, John O’Day, John Franco, Boyd Frederick, Jerry Gulley, Sandra Beth, Sharon Pomaville and Kim Lewis.