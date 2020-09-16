WATCH NOW: Evangelical activist brings message to Kenosha

“It was a bit after the governor of our state (California) told us, ‘Not only can you not meet, but you can’t even sing,’” he said. “... I was about to get really angry, get on Twitter, do what a lot of Christians do and and get on Facebook. But I felt like the Lord said, ‘Just bring the party outside.’”

And Feucht, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress as a Republican in California, has done just that to the tune of a crowd of 5,000 in Portland and 2,000 in Seattle — two other locations in the United States recently hit with civil unrest.

“I just felt like now was our time to focus our attention on our nation in this time of crisis,” he said.

Time to heal

Among the attendees was Pleasant Prairie resident Jan McComb, who said she’s fully optimistic the area can get past the tough last couple weeks.

McComb said she began following Feucht’s message from afar recently and was excited to see him in person Wednesday.

“(I’m here) for this worship service and just to bring Jesus and the presence of God back to where the bad stuff was,” she said. “I like that he preaches Jesus, because Jesus the only way to heaven.