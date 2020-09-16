Watch now: Evangelical activist Sean Feucht performs in Kenosha

Sean Feucht, an evangelical activist and musician whose “Let Us Worship” tour is in Kenosha, performs on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse, the site of recent protests against police brutality and racism in the wake of Blake’s shooting.

Feucht, who has said he wants to promote unity while opposing racism, is touring Wisconsin with scheduled stops in Madison and Milwaukee.

About 200 people are attending, some singing along downtown.

Feucht, who opposes the organization behind Black Lives Matter, was once a candidate for Congress, running as a Republican in California. A supporter of President Donald Trump, who visited Kenosha earlier this month to assess the National Guard response amid the rioting, Feucht did not advance in the spring primary this year.