WATCH NOW: Ex village public works director pleads not guilty to charges, court date set

John Steinbrink Jr., the former Pleasant Prairie public works director, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon during arraignment in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Steinbrink Jr. faces one count of theft-false representation and five counts of misconduct in public office-excess authority. Documents listing the former charge have been modified to include “as a party to a a crime.”

The theft charge can come with up to $25,000 in fines and/or up to 10 years in prison. Each misconduct charge can come with up to $10,000 in fines and/or up to three years and six months in prison. He’s also alleged to have taken advantage of village resources.

Steinbrink Jr. will appear in court again the morning of Nov. 1, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

One count of misconduct was dropped during Steinbrink’s initial appearance earlier this month.

As a condition of his bond, Steinbrink Jr. is not allowed to contact former or current employees of the Public Works Department. He is also not allowed to discuss the case with relatives employed by the department or the village.

Steinbrink’s father, John Steinbrink Sr., is the current village president.

The case is being prosecuted by Racine County Assistant District Attorney Chris Steenrod. Pleasant Prairie turned over the misconduct investigation of Steinbrink Jr. to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflict of interest.

Steinbrink Jr. had been the public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years. He was placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint filed earlier this spring. The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced the retirement of Steinbrink Jr., effective June 28.