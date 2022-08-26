 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
CIRCUIT COURT FRIDAY

WATCH NOW: Ex village public works director pleads not guilty to charges, court date set

STEINBRINK A

John Steinbrink Jr., left, pleads not guilty while appearing at his arraignment with his attorney Richard Smith on Friday.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News

John Steinbrink Jr., the former Pleasant Prairie public works director, pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon during arraignment in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

Steinbrink Jr. faces one count of theft-false representation and five counts of misconduct in public office-excess authority. Documents listing the former charge have been modified to include “as a party to a a crime.”

The theft charge can come with up to $25,000 in fines and/or up to 10 years in prison. Each misconduct charge can come with up to $10,000 in fines and/or up to three years and six months in prison. He’s also alleged to have taken advantage of village resources.

Steinbrink Jr. will appear in court again the morning of Nov. 1, before Judge Anthony Milisauskas.

One count of misconduct was dropped during Steinbrink’s initial appearance earlier this month.

People are also reading…

As a condition of his bond, Steinbrink Jr. is not allowed to contact former or current employees of the Public Works Department. He is also not allowed to discuss the case with relatives employed by the department or the village.

Steinbrink’s father, John Steinbrink Sr., is the current village president.

The case is being prosecuted by Racine County Assistant District Attorney Chris Steenrod. Pleasant Prairie turned over the misconduct investigation of Steinbrink Jr. to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office to avoid conflict of interest.

Steinbrink Jr. had been the public works director since 2010 and employed with the village the last 28 years. He was placed on administrative leave following an alleged undisclosed complaint filed earlier this spring. The Village of Pleasant Prairie announced the retirement of Steinbrink Jr., effective June 28.

+1 
STEINBRINK A

Steinbrink Jr.

 SEAN KRAJACIC Kenosha News
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

Parents of slain Racine cop appear in ad attacking Evers

When a gunman shot and killed Racine Police Officer John Hetland three years ago, Gov. Tony Evers called Hetland a hero and ordered flags flown at half-staff statewide in a show of respect. But bills vetoed by the governor and other actions of his have led Hetlands' family to believe Evers' words were hollow. Hetland's parents are ripping the governor in a political advertisement that invokes their son's memory on behalf of Republicans trying to defeat Evers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police rescue men after boat sinks off Boston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert