WATCH NOW: Families enjoy book fair, educational games and cookies at Lakewood Elementary Family Literacy Night

TWIN LAKES — The halls of Lakewood Elementary School were bursting with activity Thursday night during the school’s Family Literacy Night.

The event, which has been held for two years while Jennifer Jeffers has served as director of teaching and learning, included a book fair with Scholastic Books titles, presentations from author Baptiste Paul, educational games and a pumpkin display, which featured pumpkins decorated as characters from books.

The cornerstone of the event, though, were the informational sessions on phonics, fluency and vocabulary offered throughout the evening. The sessions were designed to teach parents methods to at home help their children practice the literacy concepts taught to them at the event.

“I think it’s important because it helps build that partnership with families and invites them into a welcoming environment so they might feel more comfortable communicating with their child’s teacher,” Jeffers said. “And ... learning some new techniques that they can use at home to improve their reading skills.”

Kristine Hendrick, school librarian and community connections coordinator, was manning the register at the book fair, which had a line out the doors of the library. Hendrick said she was excited about the event and said it was important in establishing community engagement.

“(It’s important) to engage out community,” Hendrick said. “And to provide enrichment, which is our goal.”

In one session, kids engaged in matching games and other phonics-related activities with their parents. Take-home phonics activities were offered to parents to continue to implement the methods their children used during their sessions.

“We were thinking (about) what is accessible,” said reading specialist Stephanie Nelson.

Katrina Sheran attended the event with her two children who she said were avid readers.

“They love all the different selections they have here,” Sheran said. “(This event) is so well organized (and) it was really easy to get through everything.”

“I want to continue to grow it and continue to add more of the teaching component for parents,” Jeffers said. “Because I’ve used this model at other schools where we bring the parents in, teach them strategies and they take it home and work with their kids, and we’ve seen growth that way.”