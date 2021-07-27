WATCH NOW: Family and pets evacuated safely after fire in a garage of 26th Street home

A fire Tuesday afternoon at 5224 26th St. damaged a garage and vehicle but caused no injuries, according to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder.

Schroeder said the department got the call a minute after 4 p.m. for a structure fire. The home’s residents, who were present at the time of the fire — a woman, her two children and their pet cat and dog, had all been safely evacuated by passersby.

Arnold Johnson and his wife, Suzanne, live next door to the damaged house, and said they smelled something strange when the returned home, but didn’t think much of it until they went out to get the mail and saw the flames.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I could smell that smell, and it just didn’t seem right,” Suzanne said.

According to Schroeder, the fire was “mainly contained” to the garage area, with the vehicle parked inside incurring minor damage. The rest of the house seemed untouched, and the family was allowed to reenter.

“All things considered, it’s pretty lucky,” Arnold said.

Schroeder said the cause of the fire was still under investigation as of Tuesday afternoon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0