WATCH NOW: Family continues to seek answers in Nov. 4 fatal crash

“We’re trying to work on it, but it’s hard,” she said.

Alvarez said she continues to dispute several details in the accident report, which stated her son was wearing dark clothing and was not visible when he was struck at about 9:38 p.m.

“He was wearing a red sweater,” she said. “They say that his bike didn’t have reflectors, and the picture shows he did have reflectors on the bike. How did the (driver) miss him? ... He didn’t even stop. He didn’t have headlights on, he didn’t have anything. He just kept going. My son went over the car, so how could he not stop? The only reason he stopped because his car wasn’t working any more.

“... All they say is they’re still investigating, that they’re waiting on blood tests. How long does that take?”

The impact caused Sanchez to hit the hood and windshield of the car. Family members previously stated he had two surgeries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa in an attempt to relieve bleeding and pressure on his brain.

Sanchez’s aunt, Jessica Diaz, said the family believes the investigation isn’t receiving a high enough priority from the police department.