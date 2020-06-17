WATCH NOW: Family continues to seek answers in Nov. 4 fatal crash

The family and friends of Angel Sanchez experienced the toughest of anniversaries Wednesday.
And it’s a pain that will never go away.
Sanchez, 25, was riding his bicycle Nov. 4, 2019, with his cousin west in the 3400 block of 80th Street when he was struck by a vehicle — and after two weeks in a coma, died Nov. 17 — seven months to the day.
About 20 supporters gathered Wednesday afternoon in front of the Kenosha County Court House in a continuing effort to seek answers for Sanchez’s death.
The vehicle’s driver, who was the sole occupant, was not injured or cited. At the time of the accident, police said alcohol was not a factor. Kenosha Lt. Joe Nosalik said Wednesday morning the accident remains an open and active investigation.
Near the end of the rally, the group met with Nosalik inside the police station and were told he would be communicating with the family regarding future developments.
“We want justice,” Sanchez’s mother, Senorina Alvarez said. “We want (the driver) to at least have some type of charge. He’s out there living free, and my kid is buried.”
Disputes details in report
The past seven months have been extremely difficult, Alvarez said.
“We’re trying to work on it, but it’s hard,” she said.
Alvarez said she continues to dispute several details in the accident report, which stated her son was wearing dark clothing and was not visible when he was struck at about 9:38 p.m.
“He was wearing a red sweater,” she said. “They say that his bike didn’t have reflectors, and the picture shows he did have reflectors on the bike. How did the (driver) miss him? ... He didn’t even stop. He didn’t have headlights on, he didn’t have anything. He just kept going. My son went over the car, so how could he not stop? The only reason he stopped because his car wasn’t working any more.
“... All they say is they’re still investigating, that they’re waiting on blood tests. How long does that take?”
The impact caused Sanchez to hit the hood and windshield of the car. Family members previously stated he had two surgeries at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa in an attempt to relieve bleeding and pressure on his brain.
Sanchez’s aunt, Jessica Diaz, said the family believes the investigation isn’t receiving a high enough priority from the police department.
“We believe the Kenosha Police Department is being dismissive about the investigation,” she said. “When we ask questions, they tell us we’re letting the pain get to us. They’re not providing real answers. They told us we could get a response from six months to a year. ... We just get no answers. We want them to know we’re here today again, and we’re not going to give up.
“... We have to go visit him at a grave site, and the person that took his life is out there living his life. The pain that we live (with) day-to-day is something I can’t describe. It’s hard to put into words what we feel. The fact that the Kenosha Police Department is not giving us answers and dragging this out longer is making it more painful for us.”
‘Happy person’
Alvarez, who has five other children, said she’s holding onto the fond memories she has of her son.
“He was a happy person,” she said. “He loved his family and his siblings. He loved them very much. He was always thinking about other people.”
The family said they plan to continue gathering monthly until they are provided with answers. While that continues, Alvarez said the family has begun the process of filing action in civil court.
Staying the course to keep Sanchez’s memory alive is of the utmost importance, Alvarez said.
“It’s very important,” she said. “In order for us to be able to grieve in peace, we need to find justice for him, because he did matter to a lot of people. I’m trying my hardest to (cope) because I have little ones. It’s hard for everybody.”
Antonio Jaramillo, Sanchez’s uncle, added there’s no sign of the family giving up its fight.
“We’re not going to stop,” he said. “We want answers. (The police) won’t give us any answers. My nephew was 25 years old, young still, had a whole life ahead of him. We just want justice.”
Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
