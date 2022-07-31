WATCH NOW: Family festival raises funds, awareness for shelter, services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual abuse

Yesenia Cantor and Nick O’Connor stood back as their 6-year-old son Israel laughed with excitement.

Israel had just won not one, but two stuffed animals while playing a game at the Family Fun Festival on Sunday.

“I’m always lucky,” exclaimed Israel, who added he was ready to win a third toy.

The event outside Nifty Thrifty Resale Shop benefited Women and Children’s Horizons, a Kenosha non-profit organization. It provides support, shelter, education, training and healing services to victims of sexual and domestic abuse, their families and the community. All proceeds of the non-profit shop at 4200 39th Ave. go to WCH as well.

Cantor said she brought her family to the event after reading about it in a social media group.

“I saw it was (for) women and children they were helping,” she said. “We had no plans, so it was like, `Let’s go out,’ because (Israel) doesn’t get to go outside much.”

“I’m having an adventure channel,” said Israel, before skipping off for the ball in the bucket toss game.

Admission to the event itself was free and it was open to the public. It featured bouncy houses, games with prizes, a 50/50 raffle, silent auction items and bucket raffles. Also planned was a fashion show and music provided by the band On the Fly.

LeAnn Cadler, the shop’s assistant manager and one of the event coordinators, said the festival was a way to bring families and the community together and to learn not just about the thrift store, but about the organization it supports.

“All our proceeds benefit Women and Children’s Horizons … we wanted to bring awareness to where we’re at, who we are, who our proceeds go to, and to bring the community together,” she said. “Whatever we can take in, every little bit helps … The shelter is such a wonderful organization ... They help women, children and men (survivors) of domestic and physical violence. They do safe housing, where they hide them ... people that are coming in with nothing. They do so much.”

Women and Children’s Horizons also provides assistance with transitional living, children’s services, legal advocacy, batterer’s treatment, family intervention services, advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and human trafficking, and services for underserved populations.

Angela Coleman of Kenosha came to the festival with her grandchildren Kaylee Wright, 5, and Ryan Williams, 10, along with their mother Nikkia Williams, of Zion, Ill. Coleman admits she’s a regular customer of the thrift shop and loves the “fabulous” employees.

“We came out to have a good time. It’s finally good to get out after the pandemic,” she said. “I love the savings and it’s helping a good cause.”