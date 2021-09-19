WATCH NOW: Family owned Uhen's Garage in Wheatland celebrates 100 years of service

WHEATLAND -- The family owned Uhen’s Garage in Wheatland celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a small event for friends, family and customers on Saturday, featuring food and numerous historical photos, documents and news clippings from the past century.
Opened in 1921 by Egon Uhen, the family story goes that Egon bought the garage with a business partner, briefly selling cars before the partner left. Egon transitioned to a gas and car service center, which has continued to today.
Bill Uhen, Egon’s son, has been working full-time at the family business since 1948, other than two years spent in the military in Korea. In 1969, when Egon passed away, Bill, now 91, took over.
“It’s been a good life, I’ve liked it here,” Bill said, “It’s a good little town.”
Community landmark
The current garage, which Bill said they’ve been at since 1954, is just a few houses down from the original location from 1921.
Three aged fuel pumps, two gas and one diesel, sit at the front of Uhen’s Garage. According to John Uhen, Bill’s son, they are the same ones that were installed sometime in the 1960s or 70s.
Much like his father, John had worked at the garage throughout his childhood. After graduating from college, John began working full-time in 1977.
Bill reflected on a century of change, reminiscing about the busier days when Highway 50 brought plenty of traffic and business. Rerouting construction over the years slowed things down.
Marking the event
For the celebration, refreshments and novelty items were laid out for guests. A few tables were set-up outside the garage entrance, displaying old photos and news clippings about the business. There was even the original 1921 lease, signed by Egon Uhen himself.
John said the business has stayed in the family since the beginning, all 100 years.
“It’s an accomplishment, to be sure,” John said.
However, the family tradition will likely be ending with him, as his children aren’t interested in running the business, John said.
“It’s fine, no big deal,” John said, shrugging.
John plans to sell the business at some point, but, for now, he says he's in no rush.
