WATCH NOW: Family owned Uhen's Garage in Wheatland celebrates 100 years of service

WHEATLAND -- The family owned Uhen’s Garage in Wheatland celebrated its 100 year anniversary with a small event for friends, family and customers on Saturday, featuring food and numerous historical photos, documents and news clippings from the past century.

Opened in 1921 by Egon Uhen, the family story goes that Egon bought the garage with a business partner, briefly selling cars before the partner left. Egon transitioned to a gas and car service center, which has continued to today.

Bill Uhen, Egon’s son, has been working full-time at the family business since 1948, other than two years spent in the military in Korea. In 1969, when Egon passed away, Bill, now 91, took over.

“It’s been a good life, I’ve liked it here,” Bill said, “It’s a good little town.”

Community landmark

The current garage, which Bill said they’ve been at since 1954, is just a few houses down from the original location from 1921.

Three aged fuel pumps, two gas and one diesel, sit at the front of Uhen’s Garage. According to John Uhen, Bill’s son, they are the same ones that were installed sometime in the 1960s or 70s.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}