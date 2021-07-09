Get local news while it’s happening. Keep up to date with a digital subscription to the Kenosha News. Get started today with this fantastic limited Editor’s offer: 3 months unlimited access for just $1!
Just In
WATCH NOW: Fantastic offer for unlimited digital access to the Kenosha News
Related to this story
Most Popular
A city ordinance approved in the spring with the aim of combating human trafficking was behind a Kenosha Police sting operation that led to 22…
Two shootings, a house fire and a diving accident were part of a busy Independence Day weekend for Kenosha County emergency responders.
Couple blocked from accessing Mount Pleasant business was paid $1.6M in exchange they didn’t agree to
The Village of Mount Pleasant paid Jack and Colleen Erickson just shy of $1.6 million in March 2018 for a portion of the 12 acres the Ericksons own at 4707 SE Frontage Road. The Ericksons never agreed to the exchanged.
Long after grand opening, Kenosha County safe house for trafficking victims for sale without ever opening its doors
The collapse of plans for a safe house for sex trafficking survivors in Pleasant Prairie has frustrated volunteers, who gave hundreds of hours and tens of thousands of dollars to the project.
One person was shot during gunfire that broke out on the city’s north side early Sunday.
WATCH NOW: Car enthusiast meet-up at Kenosha restaurant parking lot ends in hit-and-run, disorderly conduct incidents
Authorities responded to what they described as a chaotic scene involving a reported disorderly conduct and a hit-and-run, among other inciden…
A Kenosha man is being held on $25,000 bond after he allegedly struck a Kenosha Police officer while driving drunk early Sunday morning.
Kenosha’s House of Gerhard restaurant opened as usual Tuesday after a car crashed into the building before dawn.
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorney wants a judge to allow him to argue that one of the men his client fatally shot during a Kenosha protest was a sex offender.
Prosecutors are trying to introduce evidence at trial that Kyle Rittenhouse is associated with the Proud Boys and that he had a past violent e…