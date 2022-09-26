WATCH NOW: Farm offers fall fun ranging from pumpkin displays, corn maze, petting zoo and more

Fall may be only a few days old, but the “pumpkin people” are out in force already at Jerry Smith Farm.

Fun fall activities for all ages are already underway at the farm, 7150 18th St., where visitors can explore the painted pumpkin displays, the corn maze, petting zoo and hayride through Oct. 31.

The more than two dozen hand-painted pumpkin displays were originally designed and created by Rosemary Smith, who used clothing from the family to put the display together.

Rosemary’s daughter-in-law, Amy, continues the tradition with the help of many family members. Today, patrons can see more than 80 hand-painted pumpkins resembling characters from notable works such as The Wizard of Oz, The Lion King, Aladdin and more.

Generations of families continue to take photos alongside the colorful, creative pumpkin characters and displays, which are free to view.

The back half of the farm is a paid admission activity area that offers unlimited access to a huge variety of fun and memorable activities, such as the giant bounce pad, tire mountain, corn maze, petting zoo, hayride and more.

In addition to the attractions, there are pumpkins galore of all sizes and varieties. Owner Joe Smith poined out there are new varieties of pumpkins at the farm this year, such as one called “mellow yellow,” for patrons to peruse.

New to the farm this season are Halloween lights around the property, as well as general upkeep done at the back of the park in the paid admissions area.

Joe said he was looking forward to, “smiling faces and sunny weather,” this season.

“We’ve been very fortunate,” Joe said. “Everything seems to be going good.”

The paid admission area is open weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The free admission area at the front of the farm is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission price during weekdays is $6 per person and $11 per person on weekends. Children 2 and under are free.