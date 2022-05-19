WATCH NOW: Farm stand to country market: Rubber Ducky becomes permanent community fixture

TWIN LAKES — What began as a farm stand started in the middle of the pandemic and run out of a driveway has blossomed into a permanent, full-blown country market.

Rubber Ducky Country Market held its grand opening at the former location of the Harvest Time Orchard, 36116 128th St., earlier this month. The owners, Jason and Joelle Dalke, are a husband and wife duo who began selling locally grown produce in 2020 off their driveway.

The farm stand became so popular it created traffic jams, so they began looking for a new location with plenty of parking. Not far from their original farm stand was Harvest Time Orchard, which had closed several years prior. Jason said that the owners, Jim and Sue Hughes, were a great help getting everything set for opening day.

“We’re thankful,” Jason said. “It’s just been an amazing journey.”

The building has received major renovations, but Joelle said they tried to keep these efforts in line with their business’ philosophy.

“We’re all about recycling,” Joelle said.

That means reusing as much as possible, whether old swings or jars. Even the interior walls are reclaimed wood.

The market sells a wide variety of goods, from produce, soaps, jams, eggs and even their own branded spices. Joelle, who recently quit her job of 15 years in insurance to work full-time at the market, said that sourcing everything locally was another of their business’ main tenets.

“We’re excited to be open and serving our community,” Joelle said. “We want to support other small businesses and people in need.”

Jason said one of the big draws for customers was the fact everything was locally sourced. He said they were “on a mission” to educate people.

“People want to know where their food comes from,” Jason said. “Too many people to the grocery store and don’t know about the supply chain.”

That can be tricky sometimes, and Joelle and Jason joked about guests asking for off-season produce, or even produce that doesn’t grow in the Midwest.

“If it’s not growing right now, we don’t have it,” Jason said, laughing. “People are asking for corn right now, and I say ‘it’s not available.’”

Jason voiced his gratitude to the Town of Randall and Kenosha County for all their help getting a new business started. Jason said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman even visited to show her support.

“When we first opened the farm stand, the community rallied around us,” Jason said. “We want to give back.”

The apple orchard, a staple of the local community, was still being revitalized, and Jason said it would still be some time before apple picking would return.

Joelle hinted that there were bigger plans coming for the market, but said it would be a secret for now. Jason, looking back on the journey the business had gone through in just a few short years, was optimistic about the future.

“From a farm stand to a country market,” Jason remarked. “We’ll see what’s next.”

The market is currently open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday. More information on hours and upcoming events can be found on the Rubber Ducky Country Market’s Facebook page.

