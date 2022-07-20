WATCH NOW: Fatal crash on 30th Ave, sedan versus box van

The Kenosha Police Department responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash near the 1400 block of 30th Avenue between a yellow box van and a silver Chevy Cobalt Wednesday morning.

At least one occupant of one of the vehicles has died according to Lt. Joseph Nosalik. It is unknown at this time how many occupants were in either vehicle or their current status.

Nosalik said they received a call at 8:08 a.m. between two vehicles. A section of 30th Avenue was closed for at least three hours as the incident was investigated and the van and sedan were towed away.

Nosalik said the incident was still under investigation.