WATCH NOW: Fathers and fellowship: Cookout celebrates dads, community at diverse event that welcomes all

It was a day for fathers and their families to soak in the sun, the fun and food at Hobbs Park in the Wilson Heights neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The Community Father’s Day cookout and worship services sponsored by Agape Love Christian Ministries also featured a bounce house for kids, music, board games and a rope pulling “tug of war” competition with all the fathers later in the afternoon during the event now in its fifth year.

The Rev. Monroe Mitchell III, pastor of the church at 5900 Seventh Ave., said the cookout is a way to combine worship and fellowship while celebrating dads on their special day.

Families and friends gathered together around picnic tables, shaking hands and hugging. Gone were the masks and social distancing that was in order a year ago due to the pandemic.

“So, it’s basically, food, fun, fellowship for the community of Kenosha and we’ve been doing this for five years. And, it’s not only welcoming all the Wilson Heights community, but also the Kenosha community,” he said. “We love this park. We love this community and we love our city.”

The activities are meant to celebrate everyone, but especially dads, he said.

“For the most part, it gives us time to spend with one another,” he said.

Attending were representatives of Kenosha Christian Academy, 6410 25th Ave., a school which will be opening in the in September, according to Justin Denney, head of school. The academy is part of the state parental choice program and is a voucher school.

“The reason we’re here is the idea for Kenosha Christian Academy actually came out of our time working in the Wilson Heights neighborhood,” said Denney, who also lives in the neighborhood.

When the school opens in the fall it will start with kindergarten to third grade and will add a grade each year. The plan for the private school with a Christian focus is to eventually serve students through 12th grade, Denny said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.