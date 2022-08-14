WATCH NOW: Fec's annual Memorial Pig Roast raises funds to help wounded warriors

The Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association sponsored Fec’s Second Annual Memorial Pig Roast at Kemper Center at Saturday, raising money for wounded warriors.

The chapter presented funds Saturday to Master Chief Raina Hockenberry, the event’s sponsored wounded warrior, at the event Saturday afternoon. Hockenberry was injured serving in Afghanistan, and is currently stationed in San Diego.

“(This) is what our organization does, we raise this money to go ahead and turn it over to severely wounded veterans,” Chapter Chairman Jack Gibbons said. “That's our function.”

The event featured live music, food, games and raffles, and all proceeds went toward wounded warriors. The event was also sponsored by the Marine Corps League, who cooked and donated the pigs; Jerry Smith Farm, who donated corn; and the Legion Riders, Gibbons said.

While not originally from Kenosha, Hockenberry lived here for many years when she was stationed at Great Lakes Navel Base, she said, adding Kenosha has one of the best communities she has ever seen.

“I still have family and friends here,” Hockenberry said. “There’s no place like Kenosha … This is a great area, a great town. They support the military, even if they don't always understand us.”

Both Hockenberry and Gibbons said events like the pig roast give the community an opportunity to support veterans and current military members.

“(The community can) give back to the veterans who have really given so much for this country,” Gibbons said. “The government does take care of them, but there are some odds and ends that are definitely not taken care of.”

Hockenberry said extra funds raised from events like the pig roast can help out wounded service members if the military does not cover the entire cost.

“Fundraising is always important, because there's things that come up after you get hurt that you don't think about, and that the military doesn't necessarily cover,” Hockenberry said at the event.

An even bigger piece of the event, Hockenberry said, is building a bridge between civilians and military members.

“Kenosha's on this cusp of where you're close enough to military, but it doesn't impact our lives every day like if they were living in San Diego, where they will see people coming and going," Hockenberry said. "So this builds that support and that understanding of military and the civilian life, because there's different aspects to each life that are difficult."