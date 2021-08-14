WATCH NOW: Fec's Memorial Pig Roast honors veterans

It was a great day to eat roast pork by the lake.
Even better was that those doing so knew they were helping support wounded veterans.
As it has for many years the annual Mike Fechner Memorial Pig Roast took place Saturday with proceeds benefiting military veterans wounded in the line of duty.
This year, however, rather than taking place along Sixth Avenue, outside of Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., the benefit was held on the lakeside grounds of the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.
The fundraiser was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it returned this year it needed to find a different location, according to its organizer Carolyn Miller.
Miller moved the party to Kemper because “by the time we decided to do it this year, we didn’t have time to get permits to close off the streets.
Miller is the sister of the late Mike Fechner who hosted fundraisers for some 25 years before his death in 2008. Each year, Mike Fechner would donate proceeds from his all-day pig roasts to various local charities.
After Miller took it on 13 years ago she selected the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association as receipt of funds from the annual events.
At each benefit, the group hands out checks for a minimum of $1,000 to selected severely wounded veterans, Miller said.
“We picked the organization because we try to stay local (with our donations) and the group has no administrative overhead fees,” Miller said.
Over the years Fec’s benefit has raised over $85,000 for wounded veterans, organizers estimated.
Saturday’s event featured a motorcade of Harley Davidsons escorting the featured veterans, Matt Grisham, a Kenosha native wounded in Afghanistan, and and Gary Wetzel, a Medal of Honor recipient.
As the event kicked off at noon, Miller said she was very pleased with the Kemper Center venue. “They’ve been wonderful and it’s worked out well so far,” she said.
While ticket proceeds were earmarked for the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter, sales from the bar were donated to the Kemper Center for use of the space. Tickets for $10 included a plate of pulled pork, roasted corn and a wide selection of side dishes prepared by volunteers. “I personally made 30 pounds of cheesy potatoes,” Miller said.
In addition to the food and music, the day included a hula hoop contest, games and raffle baskets.
Two whole pigs (which translated to about 90 pounds of meat) and several bushels of corn for roasting were provided by the Kenosha Marine Corps.
Overall, those attending were pleased.
“Giving back to the community says a lot about the kind of people they are,” said Bristol resident Jay LeGrande. “It’s great that Fec’s family puts this on in memory of Mike (Fechner) and the wounded warrior effort.”
“I like the raffles and the music,” added Lori Mauser of Bristol.
Mike Kelly of Kenosha said he may have been to every Fec’s pig roast so far. “I like that every penny goes to the vets,” he said. His favorite parts of the event? “The camaraderie. And the pig.”
Members of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association are big fans of the event as well.
“The most satisfying thing for me is being able to give a minimum $1,000 check to severely wounded vets,” said Gary Ladousa, who served in Germany with the Army’s 10th Special Forces group in the 1960s.
“It’s just a wonderful event. It brings all the people together who have just one thing in mind: supporting veterans,” he said.