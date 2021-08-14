WATCH NOW: Fec's Memorial Pig Roast honors veterans

It was a great day to eat roast pork by the lake.

Even better was that those doing so knew they were helping support wounded veterans.

As it has for many years the annual Mike Fechner Memorial Pig Roast took place Saturday with proceeds benefiting military veterans wounded in the line of duty.

This year, however, rather than taking place along Sixth Avenue, outside of Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., the benefit was held on the lakeside grounds of the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave.

The fundraiser was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and when it returned this year it needed to find a different location, according to its organizer Carolyn Miller.

Miller moved the party to Kemper because “by the time we decided to do it this year, we didn’t have time to get permits to close off the streets.

Miller is the sister of the late Mike Fechner who hosted fundraisers for some 25 years before his death in 2008. Each year, Mike Fechner would donate proceeds from his all-day pig roasts to various local charities.

After Miller took it on 13 years ago she selected the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association as receipt of funds from the annual events.