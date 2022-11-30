BRISTOL – Visitors walking or biking to enter Kenosha County's most popular beach will have to pay a higher fee to access it during the spring and summer months next year.

The Public Works Committee voted unanimously Monday night to raise the entry fee to $5 per person for those on foot or biking to Silver Lake Park Beach. This past season, walk-ins paid $1 per person, a fee that has been in effect for many years. The increase will be in effect from May 29-Sept. 4.

Silver Lake Park, 27000 85th St., has the only Kenosha County-operated beach with an entry fee. The walk-in access fee is also the only increase proposed for next year, according to Matthew Collins, county parks director. Beachgoers arriving in vehicles currently pay $10 to enter if they are residents and $20 for non residents daily; or $30 and $60, respectively, for an annual pass. Those fees remain unchanged, according to the fee schedule for next year approved by the committee. Other fees, including dog park entry fees, also remain unchanged for 2023.

“The only thing that we are proposing to be changed from last year to this year is in regards to Silver Lake Park beach,” said Collins. “We do require admission between Memorial Day and Labor Day for anyone that enters Silver Lake Park Beach to utilize that beach area.”

Collins said the revenue collected helps to pay for park services. Last year, there were 445 walk-ins to the beach. He said many of those were people who were taking advantage of free parking throughout the rest of the park and walking to the beach where they would pay just $1 to enter. The beach has its own parking lot on site with posted fees and seasonal personnel to collect them.Visitors entering the beach area are required to show proof of residency.

During the first year of the pandemic, the county had charged $25 per vehicle for non-residents and only $5 for residents. However, due to state grant requirements the county could only charge 50 percent more for non-residents and thus re-adjusted the fees accordingly, said Collins.

“One thing that we did not take into account — because there's no differential for residents and non-resident because historically it's been kids that enter on bikes or in person — is the $1 (walk-in entry) fee,” Collins said.

Many were skirting the $20 entry fee by parking elsewhere for free in the park and paying the much lower $1 entry fee for walk-ins.

“So we saw a dramatic increase in the amount of walk-ins last year,” Collins said. “We feel that in order to be fair and for people to utilize the beach and those services, we want to increase that and make sure that they weren't trying to circumvent the system.”

The increase in revenue, he said, would go to toward lessening the tax levy for parks.

“More revenue equals less taxing that we have to have overall,” he said.

Collins said that the additional revenue could once again also be used to help offset personnel costs for seasonal staff, such as lifeguards, which have been not staffed at the beach at Silver Lake Park for the last three years due to a local and nationwide shortage.