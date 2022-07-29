WATCH NOW: Final year of Taste of Wisconsin already a hit in Downtown Kenosha

The final Taste of Wisconsin festival in Downtown Kenosha is a hit.

Dozens of food vendors set up tents and trucks near the Kenosha Harbor for the three day event drawing thousands of visitors by early Friday. It continues 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at Celebration Place, 5501 Calabria Way.

The Taste of Wisconsin, a free, yearly food and entertainment festival has been put on by the Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha since 2009, outside of two missed due to the pandemic. It hosts vendors from across the Midwest. Bands and musicians provide live music, with all acts volunteering their time for the festival.

All proceeds from the festival benefit Kenosha-area charities and community programs.

On Friday, Kenosha’s Twisted Cuisine set up a booth selling fried chicken deviled eggs and alligator and sausage gumbo.

Manager Byron Baker said crowds are happy to be back and Thursday night’s kickoff was “busier than we could ever imagine.”

“I’ve heard good things from everybody about how busy they were,” Baker said. “It’s a grueling weekend for everyone but we love it. We’ve been here since the day they started. It’s great seeing all the people out here again.”

He said the alligator gumbo has proved popular because “it tastes like chicken with a reptile aftertaste.”

Waukesha-based Wan’s That Cuisine was busy selling bubble teas, spring rolls and pad thai on Friday.

“Customers have been coming back because they say my food is delicious,” owner Wan Quade said. “It’s really nice to be able to be back.”

‘We ran with it’

Candy Eisenhauer, event co-chair and entertainment director, who has been called “the mother of Taste of Wisconsin,” said it is a “bittersweet” feeling hosting the festival for the last time. A main reason the event is ending is because they no longer are getting enough volunteers to run the event.

“Since the pandemic, our club has gotten smaller because people have aged out, and we couldn’t go out and find young members to join the club,” Eisenhauer said. “I don’t blame the young people, I blame COVID.”

Taste of Wisconsin started in 2009 in partnership with the Kenosha Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Eisenhauer, who served as president of Kiwanis from 2008-09, credits the idea of the event to the Visitors Bureau’s then-Marketing Director Deanna Goodwin, who proposed the idea of a Wisconsin-centered food and music festival to help raise money for the area.

“We took (that idea) and we ran with it,” Eisenhauer said. “We needed something to do and this worked out really, really well.”

Started Thursday

This year’s Taste is the first time it started on a Thursday instead of a Friday. Kiwanis Club member Mark Johnson, who was volunteering at the acoustic stage and wine garden Thursday, said turnout at the beginning of the event was surprising good for it still being working hours.

“We didn’t know what to expect, crowd-wise,” Johnson said. “There’s been a good flow of people coming in so far.”

Sandy Scherr and Larry Gonzales have volunteered at Taste of Wisconsin since it began. Gonzales said he, Scherr and many other volunteers with them at the rock stage bar all play in a community softball league together, which was where they heard about the event when it started 13 years ago.

“Ever since, it’s been ongoing,” Gonzales said. “You see people you know from the neighborhood, or people you haven’t seen for years.”

Scherr said, year after year, the weather for Taste of Wisconsin has almost always cooperated, making for a wonderful event. She can count on one hand the number of times it has rained during the festival.

“Somebody said to me, ‘The sun always shines on Taste of Wisconsin,’” Scherr said. “It was a good run.”

Jim Ballard, a Kiwanis Club member for the past 10 years, and his wife Diane Ballard, volunteered at Taste of Wisconsin Thursday. He said they are Florida residents but keep their home in Pleasant Prairie, return every summer, and are active in volunteering for the community at events like Taste of Wisconsin.

“We’re sad to see it go,” Diane said. “It’s a good moneymaker for the community, and for a lot of kids.”

Patrons, vendors mix

Lynn Moore of Kenosha food truck Fry Daddy’s said they sell at a lot of festivals, but Taste of Wisconsin is “one of the better ones.”

“It’s for a good cause, for the community. It’s out down by the lake, and just being outdoors, the music, the people ... it’s just a fun festival,” Moore said.

Patrons of the event ranged from Taste of Wisconsin first-timers to those who have attended since the very beginning. Tiffany L. Jones, who has attended the festival every year with her mother, Janet Hall, said she didn’t know this year’s Taste of Wisconsin was the last until her mother informed her Thursday.

“I’m sad, we are not happy about (it ending),” Jones said. “I couldn’t believe it. Hopefully somebody takes it over and continues it.”

Whether or not the event will return is up in the air.

“I would be willing to bring it back,” Eisenhauer said. “This is our 12th year, and I think that it has a legacy now. Maybe (we can) try something different, something maybe on a little smaller scale.”

For now, however, Eisenhauer encourages anyone who can to come to Taste of Wisconsin and enjoy its final year.