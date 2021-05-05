WATCH NOW: Finding Mom-friendly fun for Mother's Day Weekend

Trivia question: What happens every year on the second Sunday in May?

If you answered “Mother’s Day,” you’re way ahead of the game.

But if you said, “I forget it’s Mother’s Day until about noon and then run to the grocery store to buy a card and a wilting bouquet of flowers,” relax. We’re here to help you plan something fun, and now you’ve got a whole three days to get ready.

We pause five seconds here to exhale and realize: Isn't is wonderful we're even having this discussion? Mother's Day 2020 happened during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when vaccines were a far-off hope and businesses and activities were shut down.

But that was then and this is now, when people have been fully vaccinated and are ready to get back to "normal" as much as is safely possible:

Celebrate on Saturday