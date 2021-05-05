WATCH NOW: Finding Mom-friendly fun for Mother's Day Weekend

Trivia question: What happens every year on the second Sunday in May?
If you answered “Mother’s Day,” you’re way ahead of the game.
But if you said, “I forget it’s Mother’s Day until about noon and then run to the grocery store to buy a card and a wilting bouquet of flowers,” relax. We’re here to help you plan something fun, and now you’ve got a whole three days to get ready.
We pause five seconds here to exhale and realize: Isn't is wonderful we're even having this discussion? Mother's Day 2020 happened during the earlier days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when vaccines were a far-off hope and businesses and activities were shut down.
But that was then and this is now, when people have been fully vaccinated and are ready to get back to "normal" as much as is safely possible:
Celebrate on Saturday
- Here’s a great idea: Take Mom out to eat on Saturday afternoon — thus avoiding the maddening crush of brunchers on Mother’s Day. Of course, if you want to avoid all crowds, you can always cook dinner at your house. But if you do, make sure Mom doesn’t end up doing any of the work.
- Also on Saturday: Head Downtown and treat Mom to something fun at the Kenosha HarborMarket and the Kenosha Public Market, which both begin their outdoor seasons on Saturday. The markets are open 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays.
HarborMarket is located on Second Avenue between 54th and 56th Streets, along 56th Street and at the adjacent Place de Douai. The Public Market can be found at 625 52nd St., in the parking areas between the Kenosha Municipal Building and the Kenosha Transit transfer hub on 54th Street. Both outdoor markets feature a wide variety of vendors and live entertainment. Admission is free.
- While you're strolling Downtown with Mom, shopping and eating (two of our favorite activities!), hop on the streetcars. On Saturday, everyone can ride the electric streetcars for free all day, as the final special offer for Kenosha Tourism Week. The route takes riders along the Lake Michigan shore, through historic districts and downtown Kenosha. Streetcars run 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Note: Capacity is capped at 15 riders at a time. Stops include the Transit Center, 724 54th St.
- Combine walking with some local history during a Library Park Historic Walking Tour. The first tour of the season steps off at 11 a.m. Saturday from the Civil War Memorial/Winged Victory Statue north of the Simmons Library, 711 59th Place. The walking tour lasts about 90 minutes, covering the area around Library Park, focusing on the architectural and historical significance of the nearby buildings. The cost is $10; call the Kenosha History Center at 262-654-5770. Tours continue on the second Saturday of each month, through October.
- Another outdoor option on Saturday is the Plant Sale and Bird Walk at Hawthorn Hollow, 880 Green Bay Road. Visitors are invited to stroll the trails, looking for migrating birds and wildflowers, and shop the plant sale and at the venue's Two Sisters boutique. Note: Donations of potted plants will be accepted through Friday for the sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. www.hawthornhollow.org.
- Share a beer (and a pretzel) with Mom at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten, which is open noon to 9 p.m. Saturday (and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday). The biergarten is located near the Highway JR entrance on the south end of the park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers. For more details, go to www.petsbiergarten.com or check the Biergarten’s Facebook page. The grand opening for this season is Memorial Day weekend at the end of the month.
- Enjoy some laughs at the Kenosha Comedy Club, inside the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 5125 Sixth Ave. Comedian Patti Vasquez, a Chicago native who hosts a talk show on WGN Radio, is performing at 8 Saturday and Sunday nights. Tickets are $24 for two and are sold only in pairs to help with social distancing. Go to www.hap2it.com.
See amazing artwork
- The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is again hosting an exhibit featuring works by members of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America. This is the group’s annual national juried exhibition and showcases 80 paintings from the top transparent watercolor artists in the country. You won’t believe what these artists can do with watercolor paints. The show runs through July 31. Admission is free to the museum, open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. https://museums.kenosha.org/public/
- The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is hosting exhibits by several artists, including "Nailing Crap Together and Calling It Art," by Gary Warren Niebuhr, along with solo shows featuring works by Kathy Brand, Kathy Kerner, Gabriela Pettit and Chuck Weber. They are all solo show award winners from the Anderson Arts Center’s 2020 Winter Juried Show. Also featured: works from the Racine Art Guild, plus artist Genevieve Gerou. The exhibits run through May 30. The arts center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Admission is free. Note: Capacity is limited inside to 50 people at a time, and everyone must wear a mask. www.kempercenter.com.
Take a day trip
There are a lot of cool places within driving distance of Kenosha County — Madison, Milwaukee, Chicago, Cedarburg. Here are a few ideas:
- Take Mom out to the ballgame — and you spring for the hot dogs and beer. The Chicago Cubs are hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates May 7-9. However, the gams are sold out, so hopefully you thought ahead and secured tickets or are willing to pay big bucks on the dreaded secondary ticket market. The Milwaukee Brewers don't host a home game until May 11, but the good news is that tickets are available for those games. Even better news? Tailgating is back in Milwaukee! Go to www.mlb.com for more information.
- Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., is open for the 2021 season, with all the roller coaster thrills you and your mom can handle. Don't just head to the theme park in Gurnee, Ill., without planning in advance, however. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you must reserve a spot in advance at www.sixflags.com. If Mom is a theme park super-fan, buy her a season pass or a Six Flags membership.
- The Racine Zoo is celebrating Kangaroo Day on Saturday. Your mom can probably relate to mama 'roos, who have to carry their children around for several months. The "Zoorific Saturday" activities are free with regular zoo admission of $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger. Note: The Racine Zoo is also open on Mother's Day, but the zoo's Mother's Day brunch is sold out. www.racinezoo.org.
- The Milwaukee County Zoo is offering free admission for all moms on Mother's Day. (But that hefty $12 parking fee is still in effect.) One of the zoo's animal moms is Patty Sharptooth, a lion, and and her daughters, Amira and Eloise. You'll find them in the Florence Mila Borchert Big Cat Country. All three African lions arrived last February from the Sedgewick County Zoo in Kansas and can often be seen in their indoor habitat, lounging on the rocks together. On Mother’s Day, the zoo is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. www.milwaukeezoo.org.
Go tropical!
The local forecast for Sunday calls for cloudy/rainy skies and temperatures in the low 50s, but you can treat your mom to a “tropical” mini-vacation close to home:
- Splish, splash! Who needs a sunny beach in Florida? The RecPlex facility in Pleasant Prairie has a 17,000-square-foot aquatics center. The indoor waterpark area contains three waterslides, an in-pool playground, zero-depth entry, geysers and fountains. Call 262-947-0437 for non-member day pass rates.
- A rainforest, desert and spring blooms: Visit the Mitchell Park Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. in Milwaukee, which is showcasing its Spring Floral Show through May 31. This year's show explores how different cultures used folklore to explain the changing of seasons. In addition to that show, the domes include a tropical climate and a desert dome. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for students (ages 6-17 ) and free for children 5 and younger. Note: Advance reservations are required. milwaukeedomes.org.
Plan ahead
- Who says you have to do something big this weekend? Why not jump ahead of the game with tickets to an actual game? Our own Kenosha Kingfish baseball team starts playing May 31 at Simmons Field. This is the perfect time to buy Mom two tickets to an upcoming game. Or — better yet — get her a 7-game ticket package, which includes a pre-game buffet, a free Kingfish baseball hat and guaranteed giveaways. If you tuck two tickets into a funny card, you’ve got Mother’s Day covered. New this summer is Marz Timms, an actor/comedian who will be the team's on-field personality and emcee. Call 262-653-0900 or go to www.KingfishBaseball.com.