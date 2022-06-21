Watch now: Fire in field at Highway 50 mushroom farm Tuesday morning

WHEATLAND — A fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in a field at River Valley Ranch mushroom farm along Highway 50. The farm is located across the farm store at 39900 60th St
Cheri Petkus, a manager at River Valley Ranch & Kitchens, said she noticed the fire around 7:45 a.m. and called 911.
“Luckily it was in the field and it seems like the barn was kept out of it,” she said.
Petkus believes that an employee was burning something out in in the field resulting in other areas catching on fire.
“As far as I know everyone is safe,” she said.
Firefighters and medical personnel were at the scene of a fire at River Valley Ranch along Highway 50 on Tuesday morning, June 21.
10 June photos from Kenosha News readers
Beautiful sunrise
Mike Devine shared this image from May 24 of a “beautiful sunrise at Simmons Island until the clouds rolled in. Then it was time for Franks Diner!”
Memorial Day
Patricia Darnell shared this image, which was “taken the evening of Memorial Day.” The Southport Lighthouse light was shining for four Navy Ship Club 40 members “who died this past year,” she said. “My husband, Thomas (Mike) Darnell was one of the members named during the Memorial Day ceremony.”
There’s No Place Like Gnome
Bob Zoiss shared this image, which he calls “There’s No Place Like Gnome.” He took the photo “in my wife’s garden during this very colorful time of year.”
“After much needed days of rain"
Tom Zumann shared this image of a perfect June day. “After much needed days of rain,” he said, “it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.”
A Memorial Day display
Jim and Mary Kay Schmidt shared this image of “a display set up for our Memorial Day Program at Twin Lakes American Legion Post 544.”
Clouds reflecting
Kristina DelFrate shared this image of clouds reflecting off a calm lake’s surface. The photo was “taken when fishing at Hastings Lake Forest Preserve in Lake Villa, Ill.,” DelFrate said.
Lincoln Park
Mike Devine shared this image, which he captured May 23. “This young man played some disc golf at Lincoln Park,” he said. “Nice to see people enjoying our beautiful parks.”
Lightening on the ocean
Ray Houte shared this image, taken on his recent vacation in Florida. “I had to get up at 1:30 a.m. to capture the lightning on the ocean,” he said.
Flags and flowers
Tom Zumann shared this image of “flags and flowers on Memorial Day Weekend.”
Sunrise on Lake Michigan
Jill Thompson shared this image, which she calls, “Sunrise on Lake Michigan.” She captured this image while “on Fade Away Charters to do some fishing — and caught a nice sunrise as well.”
