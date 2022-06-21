 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch now: Fire in field at Highway 50 mushroom farm Tuesday morning

WHEATLAND — A fire broke out around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, in a field at River Valley Ranch mushroom farm along Highway 50. The farm is located across the farm store at 39900 60th St

Cheri Petkus, a manager at River Valley Ranch & Kitchens, said she noticed the fire around 7:45 a.m. and called 911.

“Luckily it was in the field and it seems like the barn was kept out of it,” she said.

Petkus believes that an employee was burning something out in in the field resulting in other areas catching on fire.

“As far as I know everyone is safe,” she said.

