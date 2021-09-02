WATCH NOW: Fire on porch later found in walls damages home on Kenosha's south side; no injuries reported

Firefighters initially called to put out a blaze on an upper porch at a two-story home on the city’s south side discovered fire inside the walls as they worked late Wednesday into early Thursday morning to extinguish it.

According to Kenosha police, officers were initially dispatched to assist with securing the scene of the porch fire reported shortly before 11 p.m. at the home at 7122 23rd Ave. Later, fire was discovered in the walls, according to Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schroeder.

“Originally the fire was extinguished to the exterior then we realized it had gotten to the interior,” Schroeder said. Firefighters pulled off siding and fascia from the house to get to the fire, he said.

“We verified in the attic there was no fire. It was contained in the wall and we extinguished the fire,” he said. Firefighters were on scene at least an hour.

The battalion chief said firefighters believe the fire traveled off the porch and into a side wall before heading downward. The extent of the damage was not immediately known. The cause and origin were also not immediately known and an investigation continues.

Schroeder said no injuries were reported and the home was unoccupied when firefighters arrived.