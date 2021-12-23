WATCH NOW: Firefighters and KAFASI throw Christmas party for local kids

On any given day, Kenosha’s Fire Department puts out fires.

The same can be said for those who work with children and their families through Kenosha Area Family and Aging Services, Inc.

On Wednesday members of the two organizations teamed up in a demonstration of community care, as they hosted a Christmas party for about 90 area children and their families.

The Christmas party was sponsored by Professional Firefighters Local 414 C.A.R.E. program and KAFASI and took place at America’s Action Territory, 12345 75th St. There, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday, children ages 2 to 18 had the run of the arcade games, received Christmas gifts and had a chance for a photo op with Santa.

Organizing the event on the firefighters’ end was Lt. Dale Howser, C.A.R.E. president and Ricardo Lebron, president of the union local and apparatus operator for the Fire Department.

The other party hosts were staff from KAFASI.

A proud tradition

The event has taken place in one form or another for the past 16 years in partnership with C.A.R.E, according to Lisa Bowe, a KAFASI caseworker.

“It began in 2005 as a small thing at the Kenosha County Job Center,” she said. Since then it has been held at the UAW union hall and for several years at Monkey Joes (a children’s amusement center on Green Bay Road).

“At this event, parents, regardless of the situations they’ve been in, get to see we’re all giving back. It also teaches parents and kids to give back,” Bowe said.

In 2020 the event was cancelled due tot the pandemic, but food was purchased for 15 families, Howser said.

Bowe explained that KAFASI opened Wednesday’s party to the 183 children and their families who “successfully completed family programs in 2021.” Actual attendance was just under 100, said organizers.

“In addition to classes, we get them connected to community resources,” Bowe said.

Family responses

Families attending the event readily shared praises for KAFASI.

“KAFASI has been amazing with helping me with resources,” said Shelly Thompson of Kenosha.

Thompson said her connection to the agency began after her daughter Alexis, died in 2016, leaving her to raise her two young children, one of whom has special needs. “I didn’t know how to do any of this, but Lisa (Bowe) was amazing,” she said.

Regarding the Christmas party, she said, “We’re so blessed to have it. Thanks to the Fire Department for doing this too.”

It was the second C.A.R.E. and KAFASI Christmas party attended by Ashley Wright of Kenosha and her children who ranged in age from seven months to 18 years old.

A former nurse who has two children who suffer a rare congenital disorder, Wright said, “You don’t know about the resources until you need them,” she said. “Lisa’s been a godsend helping us with therapy, counseling and medical resources. She also made sure we had food during the pandemic.”

Sharing the action

This was the first year that the event was held at America’s Action Territory, which donated its arcade space with unlimited games, pizza and beverages.

“They also paid for extra staff to help the kids with games,” Howser said.

John Nielsen, Action Territory owner and manager, said he was glad to support the effort. “It’s good for the community,” he said.

Added Tina Beltran, general manager, “We want to support the firefighters because they have supported us — especially through COVID,”

In addition to KAFASI and venue staff about a dozen firefighters, administrators and their families helped out during the party.

Christmas giving

No Christmas party would be complete without gifts and a visit from Santa. With its donations, C.A.R.E. members procured age-appropriate toys for younger children and gift cards for the older ones.

The arcade games were another highlight for the young partygoers.

“We get tickets to buy something!” exclaimed Arianna Friery, age 9, of Kenosha, who attended with her mom, Brenda, and three siblings.

C.A.R.E., which stands for Community Assistance Response Effort, is the charitable arm of Kenosha Professional Firefighters Local 414.

“C.A.R.E. is about assisting the community with unmet needs,” Howser said. “We have given $800,000 to the community since our founding.”

For Wednesday’s Christmas party event the organization contributed $2,500 towards gifts and gift cards, he added.

“The event fulfills (the C.A.R.E.) mission and we’re glad to do it,” Lebron said.

