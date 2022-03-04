WATCH NOW: First of eight climate rallies held Friday; Events planned to lead up to Earth Day

The first of eight planned rallies in Downtown Kenosha meant to raise awareness about climate change kicked off on Friday afternoon, with roughly a dozen local activists gathering in Civic Center Park calling for state and local leaders to begin taking major steps to protect Wisconsin’s air and water.

The weekly events, running through April 22, are scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Fridays in Civic Center Park, as part March Forth to Earth Day, a broader movement of environmental activism across the state leading up to Earth Day.

“We hope to grow this and have more and more people each week,” said Marietta Huff, the event organizer for Kenosha and a member of Building Unity Wisconsin. “If anybody wanted to save the world, this is the chance to do it.”

Among other climate and pollution issues, Friday’s event emphasized the damaging nature of Line 5, an aging, 645-mile-long oil pipeline that runs through the Bad River Reservation in northern Wisconsin.

In the last 50 years, Huff said the pipeline has had 29 spills, releasing a total of 1.1 million gallons of oil.

“It’s a disaster, and we’ve been letting it happen,” Huff said. “

Joe Dubaniewicz, a member of the Sierra Club and 350.org, said he wanted the pipeline shut down.

“I want clean energy and I don’t want dirty oil. It’s causing all kinds of pollution I never want my kids to experience,” Dubaniewicz said.

Huff encouraged residents to voice their opposition to the pipeline by voting for more investment in renewable and clean energy, or signing the Oil & Water Don’t Mix petition online.

Sharing their concerns

Beyond Line 5, March Forth to Earth Day has a list of concerns organizers hope to bring attention to, including the halting of expansions to fossil fuel infrastructure, addressing the mistreatment of indigenous land and peoples through pollution and investing into clean renewable energy.

Attendees voiced their concerns for the future if more action isn’t taken. Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley said his concern was for his children.

“I’m here for my kids, I want my kids to enjoy what I have,” Gulley said. “It’s been a concern of mine for a long time. It’s a big deal to me.”

Huff warned that the window of opportunity to act on climate change was quickly closing, and that the consequences globally would be catastrophic.

“Climate change is now,” Huff said. “Our crops are going to burn up. People are going to go hungry.”

