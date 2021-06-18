 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Five departments respond to Friday morning apartment fire in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE

WATCH NOW: Five departments respond to Friday morning apartment fire in Pleasant Prairie

No one was injured in a Friday morning fire in a Pleasant Prairie apartment complex.

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was called to Hidden Oak Apartments, 8600 82nd St., at 10:18 a.m.

Chief Craig Roepke said they received a call about heat coming from a third floor apartment bathroom wall. A fire inside the wall was quickly extinguished. Roepke said the damage was fairly localized.

“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Roepke said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Units with the Winthrop Harbor, Newport Beach, Beach Park, and Zion fire departments also responded to the call. Firefighters conducted inspections including roof vents and balconys.

