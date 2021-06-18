WATCH NOW: Five departments respond to Friday morning apartment fire in Pleasant Prairie

The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department along with help from other municipalities respond to a fire in an apartment building in Hidden Oak in Pleasant Prairie on Friday. No one was injured in the fire.
A firefighter from Winthrop Harbor climbs a ladder to inspect a roof of an apartment building in Hidden Oak in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, June 18, 2021.
A firefighter exits an apartment building in Hidden Oak in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, June 18, 2021.
A firefighter from Winthrop Harbor inspects a third-story balcony while assisting on a fire call in Hidden Oak in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, June 18, 2021.
A firefighter inspects a vent on a roof of an apartment building in Hidden Oak in Pleasant Prairie on Friday, June 18, 2021.
JOE STATES
No one was injured in a Friday morning fire in a Pleasant Prairie apartment complex.
The Pleasant Prairie Fire Department was called to Hidden Oak Apartments, 8600 82nd St., at 10:18 a.m.
Chief Craig Roepke said they received a call about heat coming from a third floor apartment bathroom wall. A fire inside the wall was quickly extinguished. Roepke said the damage was fairly localized.
“It could’ve been a lot worse,” Roepke said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Units with the Winthrop Harbor, Newport Beach, Beach Park, and Zion fire departments also responded to the call. Firefighters conducted inspections including roof vents and balconys.
